Interesting and Humour - page 1314

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Good night


 

And if anyone else doesn't know how he sort of erases - you can watch this short video (goodnight again) :


 

Well, I just couldn't resist - it's about the ears.


I'm going to bed now.

 
In the meantime, there are only four days left
 

If I wrote instruction manuals, they'd start with the words:
"What's up, bitches, it's not working?!"

// from bash

 
 
rvv2006:
What's the joke?
 
 
Through life, it tends to be those people whose cockroaches just go together.
 

Yesterday my cockroaches got out of my head and on pain of death made me try about 1/3...1/2 teaspoon of Blair's Ultra Death Sauce (spiciness - about 800,000 SHU). It almost killed me, but I did survive.

It's true, I did. That's it, nothing scares me anymore.

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