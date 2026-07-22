Interesting and Humour - page 1314
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Good night
And if anyone else doesn't know how he sort of erases - you can watch this short video (goodnight again) :
Well, I just couldn't resist - it's about the ears.
I'm going to bed now.
If I wrote instruction manuals, they'd start with the words:
"What's up, bitches, it's not working?!"
// from bash
Yesterday my cockroaches got out of my head and on pain of death made me try about 1/3...1/2 teaspoon of Blair's Ultra Death Sauce (spiciness - about 800,000 SHU). It almost killed me, but I did survive.
It's true, I did. That's it, nothing scares me anymore.