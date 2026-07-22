Interesting and Humour - page 2808
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Back at the beginning of June the money was transferred in full (down to the cent) to my bank account.
On the 15th of January, as a result of a sharp spike in CHF, Alpari UK went insolvent, which confirms that Alpari UK was indeed taking clients' trades to the interbank market.
I had an account with Alpari UK.
Back at the beginning of June the money was transferred to my bank account in full (down to the cent).
On the 15th of January, as a result of a sharp spike in CHF, Alpari UK went insolvent, which confirms that Alpari UK did indeed withdraw clients' trades to the interbank.
Maybe the opposite, confirming that he hasn't withdrawn anything?
I had an account with Alpari UK.
Back at the beginning of June the money was transferred to my bank account in full (down to the cent).
On the 15th of January as a result of CHF surge Alpari UK turned out to be insolvent, which confirms that Alpari UK did withdraw clients' trades to interbank.
Maybe on the contrary, confirms that he didn't take anything out?
The logic here is very simple.
Not everyone had enough money, so someone got their money back and someone else did not. Otherwise they didn't declare bankruptcy.
Alpari UK had all accounts insured up to £50,000.
'Super-special' in new project
'Super-special' in a new project
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It was the insurance company that paid out up to £50k and not the creditors but the retailers.
... and it's not clear in the text that, creditors and customers are sort of different people/firms/organisations