Interesting and Humour - page 2808

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Server Muradasilov:
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I had an account with Alpari UK.

Back at the beginning of June the money was transferred in full (down to the cent) to my bank account.

On the 15th of January, as a result of a sharp spike in CHF, Alpari UK went insolvent, which confirms that Alpari UK was indeed taking clients' trades to the interbank market.
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
I had an account with Alpari UK.

Back at the beginning of June the money was transferred to my bank account in full (down to the cent).

On the 15th of January, as a result of a sharp spike in CHF, Alpari UK went insolvent, which confirms that Alpari UK did indeed withdraw clients' trades to the interbank.

Maybe the opposite, confirming that he hasn't withdrawn anything?

[Deleted]  
The funny thing is that the TV commercials keep going the way they should Alpari is ahead of the rest of the world.
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
I had an account with Alpari UK.

Back at the beginning of June the money was transferred to my bank account in full (down to the cent).

On the 15th of January as a result of CHF surge Alpari UK turned out to be insolvent, which confirms that Alpari UK did withdraw clients' trades to interbank.
They didn't all have enough money so some got it back and some didn't. Otherwise they did not declare bankruptcy
 
Joo Zepper:

Maybe on the contrary, confirms that he didn't take anything out?

If he didn't, he wouldn't be insolvent... unlike those DCs who had transactions made inside the DCs.

The logic here is very simple.
 
Server Muradasilov:
Not everyone had enough money, so someone got their money back and someone else did not. Otherwise they didn't declare bankruptcy.
You're right. Probably not everyone got enough, at least those who had more than £50,000 in their accounts.

Alpari UK had all accounts insured up to £50,000.
 

'Super-special' in new project

 
Igor Volodin:

'Super-special' in a new project

Poor kitty, he's been through a lot.
 
 
Server Muradasilov:
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It was the insurance company that paid out up to £50k and not the creditors but the retailers.

... and it's not clear in the text that, creditors and customers are sort of different people/firms/organisations

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