Interesting and Humour - page 765
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There are negroes in the country. If Klitschko were there everything would be quiet.
Trader: Hmm, that's a trend!
- John, what's two times two?
- are we buying or selling?
- Now I know what kind of stocks my husband does. I heard him on the phone yesterday saying that RAYA is on his side and we won't change our position.
Here we go again...
...then three pages of pro-gamers...
now they're talking about traders.
why.....
where is it funny?
try to filter - out of 10 - you get -1, and then it turns out like a text thematically correct, but not "uboyno", not on topic - including that I've seen before / past masterpieces do not read - leafed through, because many bukofi and immediately not caught / what good is this thread there is always something new, at some level with "Mishek"