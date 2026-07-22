Interesting and Humour - page 765

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moskitman:
There are negroes in the country. If Klitschko were there everything would be quiet.
That's it... Sorry, guys, Klitschko was there, I saw it on TV.
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An old broker dies. A panel of doctors meets. They discuss: - His temperature is now 38.9. When it gets to 41, he will probably die. The old broker gets up and with his last breath says: "Sell at forty and a half.
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  • The Pound and the Dollar are sitting on the exchange. The door swings open and the Euro enters - young, beautiful, slim, in a short skirt. Dollar rushes right in. The pound, holding the dollar down, says: "Ah, youth! Watch out for inflation!"
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  • Trader in a casino. The roulette wheel turns red three times in a row.

Trader: Hmm, that's a trend!

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  • One broker at the other at the end of the day:

- John, what's two times two?
- are we buying or selling?

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Apart from fire and moving water, there is another thing one can look at endlessly: market price changes
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The wife of a day trader complains to her friend:
- Now I know what kind of stocks my husband does. I heard him on the phone yesterday saying that RAYA is on his side and we won't change our position.
 

Here we go again...

...then three pages of pro-gamers...

now they're talking about traders.

why.....

 
 
Rugyi_cool:..............  Trader in a casino. The roulette wheel turns red three times in a row. Trader: - Hmm, that's a trend! ................

where is it funny?

try to filter - out of 10 - you get -1, and then it turns out like a text thematically correct, but not "uboyno", not on topic - including that I've seen before / past masterpieces do not read - leafed through, because many bukofi and immediately not caught / what good is this thread there is always something new, at some level with "Mishek"

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