Interesting and Humour - page 2364
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Mumu's antonym
Mumu,anticipating trouble, atesome Styrofoam inthe evening.
Synonym for Mumou
The better one gets to know the dogs, the more one likes Gerasim!
Sticker on the bottom of the pool
Applause.
- Hello, my name is Stepan and I'm an alcoholic by birth.
A big round of applause.
Toastmasters: - Well, would anyone from the bride's side like to speak?
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- What's your last name?
- Pitt.
- That's ridiculous!