Interesting and Humour - page 2364

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Mumu's antonym

Mumu,anticipating trouble, atesome Styrofoam inthe evening.

Synonym for Mumou

The better one gets to know the dogs, the more one likes Gerasim!

 
 
 
 

Sticker on the bottom of the pool


 

 

 
- Hello, my name is Yuri and I'm an alcoholic.
Applause.
- Hello, my name is Stepan and I'm an alcoholic by birth.
A big round of applause.
Toastmasters: - Well, would anyone from the bride's side like to speak?

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- What's your last name?
- Pitt.
- That's ridiculous!
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