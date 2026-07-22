Interesting and Humour - page 1026

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notused:
It's better to stay at home for now. The roads are still sad around Minsk massif (even public transport hasn't been running for a second day). I think it's the same in other parts of Kiev.
It's winter all over Ukraine.......... cars are snowed in, but everyone shifted to summer tyres long ago... :-)
 

A song about Cyprus

Остров Невезения в океане есть.
Весь покрытый "зеленью", абсолютно весь.
 
notused:

Song about Cyprus

Forgiveness Sunday in Cypriot. All those to whom we owe a debt of forgiveness.

 
"Pushkin is our everything, Tsereteli is our everywhere, Putin is always ours, and Berezovsky is our waaaay!"
 
 
notused:

A song about Cyprus

I think Monday will be cancelled there for sure and calendars will be destroyed ))
 
It is still a big question of who and what will exterminate after Monday in Cyprus.
 
It seems to me that things will settle down well there - there are too many interested countries and big firms.
 
newdigital:
It seems to me that everything will settle down - there are too many interested countries and big firms.
Everything has already settled down. The old Cyprus is gone. There is an island a la Montenegro. It is possible to live. As in Montenegro. There will be tourists. Although the locals will be broken for a long time.
 
newdigital:
It seems to me that things will settle down there - there are too many interested countries and big firms.

When it seems to everyone that everything will be regulated because many people are interested, there is usually no one to regulate.


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