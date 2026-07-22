Interesting and Humour - page 1026
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It's better to stay at home for now. The roads are still sad around Minsk massif (even public transport hasn't been running for a second day). I think it's the same in other parts of Kiev.
A song about Cyprus
Остров Невезения в океане есть. Весь покрытый "зеленью", абсолютно весь.
Song about Cyprus
Forgiveness Sunday in Cypriot. All those to whom we owe a debt of forgiveness.
A song about Cyprus
It seems to me that everything will settle down - there are too many interested countries and big firms.
It seems to me that things will settle down there - there are too many interested countries and big firms.
When it seems to everyone that everything will be regulated because many people are interested, there is usually no one to regulate.