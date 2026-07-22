Interesting and Humour - page 1341
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is there a link to the official source?
Have you been banned from Google?
http://www.newbur.ru/articles/13665
This is unfortunate... Although with the latest laws for the internet, it was to be expected. It was only a matter of time...
This is unfortunate... Although with the latest laws for the internet, it was to be expected. It was only a matter of time...
https://www.roi.ru/poll/petition/gosudarstvennoe_upravlenie1/otmenit-zakon-o-proizvolnyh-blokirovkah-internet-resursov-ot-02072013-187-fz-zakon-protiv-interneta/
The main factors of happiness have become:
- live in the moment (M)
- be curious (C)
- do what you love (L)
- think of others (T)
- nurture relationships (N)
- take care of your body (B)
India has run out of film scripts. They stole everything from us.)
Discovered Happiness Formula = (Mx16 + Cx1 + Lx2) + (Tx5 + Nx2 + Bx33)
The main factors of happiness have become:
- live in the moment (M)
- be curious (C)
- do what you love (L)
- think of others (T)
- nurture relationships (N)
- take care of your body (B)
Where did the numbers come from and what do they mean?
I didn't save the Pruf.
The figures are obviously coefficients.
Why the brackets, I don't know.
The coefficients make it look like a total sacasa.)
There is no active citizenship in our country yet.
Where do the numbers come from and what do they mean?
So according to this formula, the most important thing (33 outweighs everything else) is to take care of your body. Holy crap!
Bodies are good these days, but faces are not so good. (c) Zhvanetsky.