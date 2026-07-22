Interesting and Humour - page 4674
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Third place in AI is not an achievement, it just means they have taken up AI. Any country that is still doing it will be in 4th place.
What is AI?
what is AI ?
Artificial Intelligence
75 years ago, on 16 April 1945,
The Soviet forces launched the Berlin offensive.
Two weeks and victory!
How many months did the Brest Fortress hold out, four?
hmm, like going on a holiday...
hmm, like they're going on a holiday...
The traffic warden's got his eye on
VR. As an option...
.
The waterproofing is good. The water is not even cloudy from the clay.
.
I always admire people like that!