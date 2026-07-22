Interesting and Humour - page 2924
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Uh-huh, our Proton was upgraded, or the Union... He bought our rocket when the Soviets were selling out cheap, or he didn't... But the story goes back to that point.
That's the thing, he couldn't buy. He tried to buy some decommissioned strategic missiles from the RF, but they didn't agree on the price and Falcon is 100% his original design.
Why are you lying?
yep, our proton was upgraded, or the Union... He bought our rocket when the Soviets were selling everything cheap, or not him... But in general the story started from that moment.
or proton... or the union... or him... or him...
)))
enjoys reading
this one reads more sensually ))
girls have a new pastime or something))
That's the thing, he couldn't buy. He tried to buy some decommissioned strategic missiles from the Russian Federation, but they didn't agree on the price and Falcon is 100% his original design.
Why lie?
Yeah, I heard a ringing somewhere, just... )
How to get rid of tinnitus >>>
We should pick the uglier one - she's definitely a woman.
Choose one with natural breasts
I remember something, it's funny ) well at least to me, maybe I'm just stupid
this one reads more sensually )))
the girls have a new pastime or something))
You betcha :)