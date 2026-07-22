Interesting and Humour - page 2179

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Contender:
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Fucking hell...
 

No way (feature film).



 

love for a Turkish man

Гражданка Финляндии пыталась вывезти из РФ возлюбленного в багажнике
Гражданка Финляндии пыталась вывезти из РФ возлюбленного в багажнике
  • 2014.04.08
  • ria.ru
С.-ПЕТЕРБУРГ, 8 апр — РИА Новости. Гражданка Финляндии была задержана на пограничном пункте "Торфяновка" (Выборгский район Ленобласти) при попытке тайно провезти чрез границу РФ и Финляндии возлюбленного — гражданина Турции, сообщили в пограничном управлении ФСБ России по Санкт-Петербургу и Ленобласти. Происшествие на границе было...
 
Лучшие друзья девушек. Как гранят алмазы.
Лучшие друзья девушек. Как гранят алмазы.
  • 2014.04.03
  • zvezdochka_ru
  • zvezdochka-ru.livejournal.com
Да, да, дорогой читатель. Не пароходами едиными известна «Звездочка». С начала 2000-х годов на предприятии запущено производство по огранке алмазов в бриллианты. Как многие, вероятно, знают, алмаз, при всех его прочих достоинствах технического характера, лишь тогда становится "the girl's best friend", когда превращается в бриллиант. О том...
 
Родители, дети и секс: видеохроника общественного бунта в Германии
  • love-contra.org
В августе прошлого года многодетный отец Ойген Мартенс попал в немецкую тюрьму за то, что его дочь пропустила 2 урока сексуального просвещения. Об этом сообщают vsenovosti.in.ua Почти сразу эта история спровоцировала резонанс. Так как данный прецедент стал покушением на права родителей в воспитательном процессе - в нарушение норм Конституции...
 
 
tol64:

With that, it's off to the chicken coop.

 
i_logic:

With that, it's off to the chicken coop.

I published it there too. For general development. I wonder what laws are being tried and promoted in Europe and the USA.
 

The cause of the problems is the lack of Love



You have to understand that if you are dissatisfied with something, it means there is no Love in it. For the cause of any problem is the absence of Love.

And all that is below the vibration of Love needs to be healed. All that is without Love is a projection of our traumas and beliefs. It is something that we are not. In fact, it is an illusion!

For what we are true is Love itself! Realize: "My problems are memories reproduced in my subconscious mind. My problems have nothing to do with any particular person, place or situation."

So the best way to heal your discontent and become happy is to trust in the Universe, to learn to enjoy the here-and-now moment, to fill all situations of discontent with love.
 
  • Before he loved his enemies, he tried to love all his neighbours for a change. But on his mother-in-law he faltered... (с)
  • Whoever came up with "Love thy neighbour" - have you ever tried to drive in a town? (с)
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