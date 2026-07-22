Interesting and Humour - page 2179
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No way (feature film).
love for a Turkish man
With that, it's off to the chicken coop.
With that, it's off to the chicken coop.
The cause of the problems is the lack of Love
You have to understand that if you are dissatisfied with something, it means there is no Love in it. For the cause of any problem is the absence of Love.
And all that is below the vibration of Love needs to be healed. All that is without Love is a projection of our traumas and beliefs. It is something that we are not. In fact, it is an illusion!
For what we are true is Love itself! Realize: "My problems are memories reproduced in my subconscious mind. My problems have nothing to do with any particular person, place or situation."
So the best way to heal your discontent and become happy is to trust in the Universe, to learn to enjoy the here-and-now moment, to fill all situations of discontent with love.