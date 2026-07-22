Interesting and Humour - page 858
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This is called nostalgia. The human mind always tries to forget the bad and remember the good so that it is easier and simpler to live. That's where expressions like: "It's not a cake anymore", "The sugar used to be sweeter and the grass was greener".
not at all.
My father fished out wild places and rented summer houses for me and my grandmother.
there were places where the nearest shop was 15 km away through the forest and the shop was a conditional one, the hut was turned into a shop, it was always closed, you had to look for a saleswoman or in a field or somewhere else, there were places where you had to fly in a corncob ...
now you have to go beyond the Urals for that
Civilization is encroaching on places with life, it's natural, remote villages are disappearing unfortunately, but it's natural as well.
- Who is it, Barrymore?
- Fuckers, sir.
It's silly to post this picture here))
Pink, no choice.
Yeah))) no phones, no computers, not even a TV in our house in that village
But there were cows, kind horses that survived our rides for two without saddles, and plenty of other animals
But it's a shame - every house had a boar, I mean a hog, and EVERY one was called Mishka
and the rams were called Borka.
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I always thought that when I grew up, I would give my child the same childhood
No way, it's impossible, and not even because there's no village any more ((
nostalgia for your childhood? ))
i had a colour tv horizon and now i have it, 2 working ones. )
but i had very few horses, mostly izh-planeta and izh-jupiter motorbikes, and they carried not 2 but 3-4 bodies without the sidecar )), and they're still there now, i wish i could fix them when i'm not working