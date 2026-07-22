Interesting and Humour - page 2068
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The second book is missing for complete happiness: How to Manage the Orderlies.
And it doesn't count. There should be a sign between each number 2. Otherwise, it's not interesting. )
I don't understand you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
What is there to understand? Between the twos we put any signs (except parentheses), and cross out the equal sign with the division sign.
However, no one has suggested the bracketed variant yet...
P.S. If you could put a decimal point, brackets variant would be like this, say:
2*2/(2+2) = .(9)
There is another variant with a dot - quite different:
2/(2.(2)-2)=9
I didn't invent it. But the equality is absolutely exact.
Too late. You can't post until you've made up your mind.
Good morning