Interesting and Humour - page 3449
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https://www.gazeta.ru/tech/news/2016/12/06/n_9417593.shtml
Isn't that a T800 by any chance? With a bucket of gold, it's kind of easy to run)))
A 10l bucket weighs about 190kg. Or was it just the bottom of it...
Isn't that a T800 by any chance? A bucket of gold is somehow easy to carry ))))
Isn't that the T800, by any chance? A bucket of gold is so easy to carry.)
No, it doesn't. No, he didn't.
Well, you can imagine how much adrenaline the man had. The human body, in extreme situations, does such tricks due to the mobilization of strength and adrenaline. That's why he dragged the bucket of gold so easily. But how easily? He stopped for a breather, didn't he?
No, it doesn't. It's not.
Well, you can imagine how much adrenaline the guy had. The human body, in extreme situations, does such tricks through the mobilization of strength and adrenaline. That's why he dragged the bucket of gold so easily. But how easily? He stopped for a breather.
No, I mean this T-800, your version is too loud and massive ))))
https://www.gazeta.ru/tech/news/2016/12/06/n_9417593.shtml