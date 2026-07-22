Interesting and Humour - page 3449

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Все новости за 30 секунд 05.12.2016
Все новости за 30 секунд 05.12.2016
  • 2016.12.05
  • www.youtube.com
Как во Владивостоке шаурма помогла спасти девушку от насильника? Зачем в Госдуме облегчат выезд за ганицу должникам? Самые свежие и нашумевшие новости за 30 ...
 
JeronimoX:
intrigue scandals investigations!
 

 

https://www.gazeta.ru/tech/news/2016/12/06/n_9417593.shtml

WSJ: крупнейшие технологические компании объединились в борьбе с терроризмом в сети
WSJ: крупнейшие технологические компании объединились в борьбе с терроризмом в сети
  • 2016.12.06
  • www.gazeta.ru
Крупнейшие мировые технологические компании, в числе которых Microsoft, YouTube, Facebok и Twitter, объявили о создании совместной базы данных, которая поможет в борьбе с распространением «террористического контента» в сети. Об этом пишет The Wall Street Journal. «Контенту, который продвигает терроризм в сети, нет местах на наших сервисах. Мы...
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Isn't that a T800 by any chance? With a bucket of gold, it's kind of easy to run)))

A 10l bucket weighs about 190kg. Or was it just the bottom of it...

 
Vitalie Postolache:
Isn't that a T800 by any chance? A bucket of gold is somehow easy to carry ))))
Heavy things, if you can carry them comfortably, are not so hard to carry, much harder to carry light inconveniently taken bucket )
 
Vitalie Postolache:
Isn't that the T800, by any chance? A bucket of gold is so easy to carry.)

No, it doesn't. No, he didn't.

CHTZ T-800 tractor

Well, you can imagine how much adrenaline the man had. The human body, in extreme situations, does such tricks due to the mobilization of strength and adrenaline. That's why he dragged the bucket of gold so easily. But how easily? He stopped for a breather, didn't he?

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

No, it doesn't. It's not.

Well, you can imagine how much adrenaline the guy had. The human body, in extreme situations, does such tricks through the mobilization of strength and adrenaline. That's why he dragged the bucket of gold so easily. But how easily? He stopped for a breather.

No, I mean this T-800, your version is too loud and massive ))))

[Deleted]  
If you put your hand in a glass of sulphuric acid, you might not reach the bottom.)
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

https://www.gazeta.ru/tech/news/2016/12/06/n_9417593.shtml

In this world, the main terrorist is the US and all other terrorist gangs are irregular units of the US and the global parasite.
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