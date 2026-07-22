Interesting and Humour - page 1988

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Yoschik:

Think about it, how many interesting things you can think of that you haven't tried

Ehhhhh... I'd like to go for a ride on the top slide. On a sled...
 
 
Yoschik:

And in this chart you can see the growth of my account balance

And the kicking? For poor balance growth.
 
Yoschik:

О... Maru! Nice kitty

uh... I thought it was Maru

 

What's the point of putting grey wallpaper in the bedroom? Bullshit


 
Yoschik:

What's the point of putting grey wallpaper in the bedroom? Bullshit

Oh, you've got to be kidding me.
[Deleted]  
Yoschik:

What's the point of putting grey wallpaper in the bedroom? Bullshit


That's right, it doesn't fit in there. They don't go with the yellow headboard.
 
 

 
Yoschik What's the point of putting grey wallpaper in the bedroom? Bullshit
That's bullshit, there was no gray wallpaper in that bedroom. It's pure photoshop, five layers at least.
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