Interesting and Humour - page 1988
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Think about it, how many interesting things you can think of that you haven't tried
And in this chart you can see the growth of my account balance
О... Maru! Nice kitty
uh... I thought it was Maru
What's the point of putting grey wallpaper in the bedroom? Bullshit
What's the point of putting grey wallpaper in the bedroom? Bullshit
What's the point of putting grey wallpaper in the bedroom? Bullshit