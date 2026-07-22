Interesting and Humour - page 4375
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The weekend's coming up ...
harsh... :-) but it made me laugh. thanks.
I wonder how he does it with a jump rope?
A new batch of T-34s was brought, so as not to go back empty-handed, they took a load of T-34s.
Source: https://bk55.ru/news/article/142925/?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop.
Source: https://bk55.ru/news/article/142925/?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop
A colleague has started a thread calling for "glass robots, share your experiences" (https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/299980 ). What is the problem?
Russia is full of "glass robots" nowadays, they all have glassy eyes, walk around with glasses and stagger around as robots should (and sometimes fall down). And they will be happy to share their experience with anyone, all they need to do is to bring with them the glass and the fuel they pour in it, i.e. "fuel" for robots.
A colleague has started a thread calling for "glass robots, share your experiences" (https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/299980 ). What's the problem?
Russia is full of "glass robots" nowadays, they all have glassy eyes, walk around with glasses and stagger as robots should (and sometimes fall down). But they will share their experience with great pleasure, they just need to take with them the glass and the food they put in it.
Try to build these robots and you'll see what the problem is)