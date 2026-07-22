Interesting and Humour - page 1404
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yyy: no. they're programmers.
xxx: what, they reproduce by code?
xxx: then boris is the wrong programmer, he already has two.
yyy: he wrote a script.
xxx: and then "oh man, he ran it twice"?)
"Red Cat Bathing" by an unknown artist
A man tried so hard and ended up with an ordinary photo :(
A man took an ordinary photograph and stripped it down to the bone.
I have this between the lines, even between the letters :)
It's creative, though.
The Russian Interior Ministry has uncovered the embezzlement of funds allocated to investigate massive embezzlement in the Ministry of Defence.
This is how Chinese citizens deal...
with the damned plunderers of socialist property. (с)