Interesting and Humour - page 3583
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I work on this principle all the time.
As for the locs - if there is any help we will make a breaker in a short time, at the moment my knowledge of tools is not enough.
Strange collector )
// Comrade moderators, let's not delete thoughts that are outside the scope of our common understanding.
// I respect you for letting me know beforehand that you will delete the post/thread, but the forum is not just for discussing how to set a stop loss correctly. We are preparing the future here too, at least in terms of thoughts.
// And the death of this forum from boredom does not interest me.
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So-so-so-so, pressed Enter by accident in the voting, adding options ended... Slight bug in the engine, but that's ok.
I'll add in the comments, I wanted to throw in more options.
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I've been thinking about loss-positions correction on the basis of lots for a week or two. I use MT5, there are many times more possibilities for analysis. At first, I started to analyze positions by one instrument. I did it using MT5 and Matlab, MT5 is easier to access, while Matlab is used to simplify graphics. But this is not the point.
Then I started to imitate hedging with different symbols using my real trading history and tester.
And here we had a hitch. Too many variants. In such cases, I do not rack my brains and just let my thoughts run wild.
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And now, attention and a request to write those who were/are seriously engaged in sports.
As you remember/know in sports there is no smooth growth. All athletes, and in other fields as well, often develop in leaps and bounds. I know this by my own experience. I used to get really stuck in handwriting and programming for a month, and then it rolls forward, you don't have time to master what comes naturally).
I am asleep now and my decisions about it come to me, I understand clearly how to solve everything, I am placing orders and positions on a huge transparent board (it looks like a glass, but it is not), I am closing them mentally using OrderCloseBy(...), I am in profit))) I am working out some situations. The board is about 20 meters high, 15 meters wide, the orders are usual entries in green on the background of matte white board.
And the profit in the dream is not important, what matters is the feeling that I have solved the problem )) I remember I had this many times during real developments, usually a breakthrough comes afterwards in real life as well.
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Does it happen to you?
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Going to bed, if I don't solve the problem tonight and stay behind the board ... I'll find a way to report from the underworld. Well, if the modders here don't get banned ))
I think I'm not the only one on this forum who sees a new thread on the forum first of all looks at the author and if it's wolchanski does not open it at all.
And here's the catch...
Are there any collectors on this forum who collect things?
Women, is that a good answer?)