Interesting and Humour - page 2330
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Celery contains a negative calorie count: it takes more calories to eat it than it contains.
If Coca-Cola wasn't dyed, it would be green.
More than 80% of computer hacks involve simple passwords.
If Coca-Cola wasn't dyed, it would be green.
By the way:
By the way:
How does the manufacturer of Coca-Cola acquire coca leaf extract?
Coca-Cola contains coca leaf extract, although in much smaller quantities than was the case in its early days. The Coca Cola Company buys this extract from a single supplier, the Stepan Company, the only company in the United States authorized to import coca. The leaves are supplied to The Coca-Cola Company after all the cocaine has been extracted. The leaves are in turn supplied to the Mallinckrodt pharmaceutical plant. This is the only plant in the US with government permission to produce cocaine-containing medicines.
Why has the name Coca-Cola been translated as 'Bite the Wax Tadpole' in China?
When Coca-Cola entered the Chinese market in 1928, the product name was not translated into Chinese. Some Chinese traders, however, did so themselves, accurately translating the 'ko-ka-ko-la' sounds in Chinese. They didn't think about the meaning of the lettering, which resulted in names like 'Bite the Wax Tadpole'. The Coca-Cola marketers tried 200 different hieroglyphs but failed to compose a meaningful phrase. As a result, they had to change the sounds to 'ko-koo-ko-lee', which translated means 'mouthful of happiness'.