Interesting and Humour - page 3084

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Основатель Alibaba считает китайские подделки качественней оригиналов
Основатель Alibaba считает китайские подделки качественней оригиналов
  • 2016.06.14
  • Денис Яковлев
  • life.ru
Основатель Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Джек Ма заявил на встрече с акционерами компании в Ханчжоу, что поддельные товары, которые производятся в Китае, имеют лучшее качество, чем товары известных брендов. Китайский контрафакт производится на таких же фабриках из того же сырья, подчеркнул он. "Это уже не подделки — это просто новая...
 

What struck me most about it was the price in America

Урал показал обновленный Gear-Up Sahara
Урал показал обновленный Gear-Up Sahara
  • fishki.net
Компания Урал решила вернуть успешную лимитированную модель Ural Gear Up Sahara в еще более крутой форме. В стандартной комплектации модель теперь оснащается более многочисленными аксессуарами, а также доступен более широкий список дополнений. Gear Up Sahara — 2WD-мотоцикл, который комплектуется 4-скоростной коробкой передач и 749-кубовым...
 

The gap between the smart and the stupid is widening

Разрыв между умными и глупыми нарастает
Разрыв между умными и глупыми нарастает
  • materinstvo.ru
Руководитель лаборатории социальной психологии СПбГУ, глава центра "Диагностика и развитие способностей" Людмила Ясюкова также более двадцати лет работает школьным психологом. Она рассказала о результатах мониторинга интеллектуального развития школьников и студентов. — Вы занимаетесь мониторингом интеллектуального развития школьников и...
 
As they said goodbye, they both cried, kissed and swore their eternal love for each other. He was leaving on a business trip to Murmansk for ten days, she was going to her mother's village in Voronezh to dig potatoes. Their meeting was no less spectacular. The next day. On a beach in Egypt.
[Deleted]  
it's forex
 
Good morning
 
Karputov Vladimir:

where is it ?

Preferably coordinates - longitude, latitude ....

 
Iurii Tokman:

where is it ?

Preferably the coordinates - longitude, latitude ....

looks like just a photo wallpaper from an old collection....
 
[Deleted]  
customer gems )))
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