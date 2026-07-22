Interesting and Humour - page 3084
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What struck me most about it was the price in America
The gap between the smart and the stupid is widening
where is it ?
Preferably coordinates - longitude, latitude ....
where is it ?
Preferably the coordinates - longitude, latitude ....