Interesting and Humour - page 3401
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Russian Urals crude presented as benchmark in London
Today, 12:52pm.
Previously, all calculations were based on the three main grades, including Brent. The price of Urals also depended directly on it. The entry to the exchange will make it possible to set a fairer price for Russian raw materials. The first futures trading will take place in St. Petersburg at the end of the month. Deliveries will go through the port of Primorsk
From here
That sounds like very bad news to me. It used to be that you couldn't drop Urals without it affecting the other grades.
Now it could well be a situation where Urals is 20 and Brand is 80.
that's right, who are they for ? any opinions, any guesses ?
Who's in favour?
All those in favour?
Let them share the analysis of the sewage from the top executives,
these drains are entirely made up of sanctioned products...
Metal, welding, mostly stubs from electrodes
With graffiti cans, on a regular piece of cotton wool - 5-10 minutes and it's done.
I am amazed at the naivety ))) Parking now is 60p an hour and nobody practically pays for it, they just stick up part of the number plate or a cloth - and this is done by drivers whose cars cost from five million rubles to infinity. They drive by, walk around and take pictures of the rags - they should not make the law stricter for covering number plates )))).
Put everything on today.