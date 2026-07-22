Interesting and Humour - page 3401

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СанСаныч Фоменко:

Russian Urals crude presented as benchmark in London


Today, 12:52pm.
Important economic news. Russian Urals oil has been introduced in London as a benchmark grade. Hydrocarbons with a certain composition and characteristics are generally considered to be benchmarks. They are used to set prices for crude oil on the world trading floors.

Previously, all calculations were based on the three main grades, including Brent. The price of Urals also depended directly on it. The entry to the exchange will make it possible to set a fairer price for Russian raw materials. The first futures trading will take place in St. Petersburg at the end of the month. Deliveries will go through the port of Primorsk

From here

That sounds like very bad news to me. It used to be that you couldn't drop Urals without it affecting the other grades.

Now it could well be a situation where Urals is 20 and Brand is 80.

[Deleted]  
Denis Sartakov:
that's right, who are they for ? any opinions, any guesses ?
 
 

Who's in favour?

 
Andrei Etylkut:

All those in favour?

Let them share the analysis of the sewage from the top executives,

these drains are entirely made up of sanctioned products...

 

Metal, welding, mostly stubs from electrodes

 

With graffiti cans, on a regular piece of cotton wool - 5-10 minutes and it's done.

 

I am amazed at the naivety ))) Parking now is 60p an hour and nobody practically pays for it, they just stick up part of the number plate or a cloth - and this is done by drivers whose cars cost from five million rubles to infinity. They drive by, walk around and take pictures of the rags - they should not make the law stricter for covering number plates )))).

Стоимость парковки в центре Москвы предлагают увеличить в три раза
Стоимость парковки в центре Москвы предлагают увеличить в три раза
  • 2016.11.08
  • iz.ru
Специалисты Московского автодорожного института (МAДИ) выступили с предложением к столичным властям о повышении стоимости парковки в центре города до 230 рублей за час. По мнению завкафедрой организации и безопасности движения МAДИ Султана Жaнкaзиeва, парковки в центре Москвы загружены более чем на 90%, что провоцирует автолюбителей нарушать...
 
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Ожидание победы Клинтон принесло богатейшим людям мира $35 млрд
Ожидание победы Клинтон принесло богатейшим людям мира $35 млрд
  • 2016.11.08
  • iz.ru
Подъем мировых рынков, вызванный возросшими ожиданиями победы Хиллари Клинтон на президентских выборах в США, позволило богатейшим людям мира за один день увеличить свое совокупное состояние на $35 млрд. Как сообщает Bloomberg, мировые товарные и фондовые рынки 7 ноября выросли на сообщении ФБР об окончании расследования в отношении Клинтон по...
 
Don't put it off until tomorrow.
Put everything on today.
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