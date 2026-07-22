Interesting and Humour - page 4254
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It turns out you can build a quantum processor at home out of beer cans... That's all there is to it.
The only thing you can do with beer cans, or vodka bottles, is create a scandal in the home.
Beer cans, or vodka bottles, can only create a scandal in the house.
Beer cans can be used to make a room antenna or an ashtray)))
Oh, a sober voice amidst the tantrums )))
!
get behind the wheel and hit 200.
the heart can only be cured by feeling.
boredom can only be cured by tin.
gingerbread is cured by lashing,
coughs are cured by full-throated breaths,
old age is cured by the moans of young ladies,
taken firmly and without foreplay.
laughter cures tragedy,
like early wrinkles - cream,
death is cured by new life,
scars cure sand and time.
feeling lazy is treated with earth and sweat,
sore throat is treated with cold beer,
and work aches
are treated with stars and tide,
abstinence is treated with passion,
insolence is treated with the first broken eyebrow...
I know you're not a fan of the medicine,
but let me treat
with love...
Good news!
https://news.mail.ru/society/33186586/?frommail=1
it's kind of quiet here, what's up, friends?
So what if they banned telegrams, those weren't the days, come to think of it: