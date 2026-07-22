Interesting and Humour - page 370

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FAQ:
I don't get it. Explain the "worn out posts" thing in more detail.

I mean, more pointless stuff should be deleted, then there will be less desire to flub for a part-time job.

You might think you've already been rubbing. I didn't - you should have.

 
FAQ:

Tell me, are you really so sure of your impunity?

What exactly should I be punished for? :-)


You think I won't find a reason to ban you?

What excuse do you want to give me?:-)


Even if there isn't one now, I will make sure there is.

Your right - but I have a right to know - what is it?)


do you want it?

A personal grudge - against me!? Hmm - why the honour? :-)

 
Im_hungry:


What are you trying to pull? You risk eternal banning by the admins and losing your rating.
 
Mischek:
What are you trying to pull? You risk eternal banning by the admins and losing your rating.
I'm just wondering what I did right, that's all.
 
Im_hungry:
I'm just curious as to my merit, nothing more.
It's not a personal dislike of you, it's a personal dislike of the flubbing, spamming, trolling. Which is what you are now successfully doing.
 
Im_hungry:
I'm only wondering what my merit is, nothing more

your "credit" is that you are the first of the whole community - after the introduction of post fees - to blatantly flubber.

Don't be a 2 cent cheapskate - settle down

 
Silent:

I mean, more pointless stuff should be deleted, then there will be less desire to flub for a part-time job.

You might think you've already been rubbing. I haven't - you should have.

You think it's so easy to delete posts - for every meaningless post deleted, there will be three outraged afar posts. trollism is like a multi-headed hydra, the fourth forum has proved it.
 

12 June Moscow

 
FAQ:
It's not a personal dislike for you, it's a personal dislike for flooding, spamming and trolling. Which is what you are now successfully doing.

OK, if that's what you think - this is my last post on the Forum. And the last thread.

To put this matter to rest forever.

 

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