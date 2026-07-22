Interesting and Humour - page 370
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I don't get it. Explain the "worn out posts" thing in more detail.
I mean, more pointless stuff should be deleted, then there will be less desire to flub for a part-time job.
You might think you've already been rubbing. I didn't - you should have.
Tell me, are you really so sure of your impunity?
What exactly should I be punished for? :-)
You think I won't find a reason to ban you?
What excuse do you want to give me?:-)
Even if there isn't one now, I will make sure there is.
Your right - but I have a right to know - what is it?)
do you want it?
A personal grudge - against me!? Hmm - why the honour? :-)
What are you trying to pull? You risk eternal banning by the admins and losing your rating.
I'm just curious as to my merit, nothing more.
I'm only wondering what my merit is, nothing more
your "credit" is that you are the first of the whole community - after the introduction of post fees - to blatantly flubber.
Don't be a 2 cent cheapskate - settle down
I mean, more pointless stuff should be deleted, then there will be less desire to flub for a part-time job.
You might think you've already been rubbing. I haven't - you should have.
12 June Moscow
It's not a personal dislike for you, it's a personal dislike for flooding, spamming and trolling. Which is what you are now successfully doing.
OK, if that's what you think - this is my last post on the Forum. And the last thread.
To put this matter to rest forever.