Interesting and Humour - page 1204
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This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":
This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":
- These are excuses... A man can do anything if he wants to! Are you a man or not a man, after all?! Tell yourself: I don't smoke! If you wait a week, you won't feel like smoking, you'll see.
- All right, I don't smoke for a week, you don't go online. You got it?
- Compare!
Got it here:http://www.anekdot.ru/an/an1305/j130511;20.html
This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":
This is "Guess the Country from the Picture":