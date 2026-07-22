Interesting and Humour - page 1241
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I remember when I was a researcher at the research institute ... and we were told that we had to look for our own funding ... and i had a topic like "thermal stabilization" i.e. - microorganisms in aircraft as memory sensors ... It was funded by the Ministry of Defense... and my wife was a lab technician... and we went around the firms :) I remember - I once met a comrade with a degree in mathematics engineering ... :) We went around... looking for a job... and me, a civilian research institute... at firms... There was no paycheck... and the one in the photo was "hypnotizing", the other one was there for good...
I need to go on holiday... away...
We should go on holiday... away ...
Yeah, I got a ticket to Siberia. Probably sold all the secrets of cosmic microorganisms to Nigerian spies. I see.
I was just going into business at the time. You had a factory there, Sistema. That's where I paid my first bribe. It was scary. I got drunk in the evening. And to the zoo.)
And then I ... Going for a beer one evening ... Bosnia 1995 - 1996... And behind me, bang... bang... - That's the mothers of the high-rise buildings throwing down... They can not feed their children, and they think that if they are not there, peacekeeping forces (NATO and Russia had been together then) will take the children and feed them ... raise ... You walk, and behind you - bang ... bang ...
That is why I say that people have mutated. You bring an animal to this stage, it will snap at its "social elite", who are to blame for everything... and we, quietly... ... Boo...
And then the ones in the photo... "for goodness sake" :)
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The factory Systema? I've never worked in a factory... And the zoo is ours, from Kaliningrad :)
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I'm going to find a painting by a painter and post it here...
Good night
Pino painting
Factory System? I've never worked in a factory... And the zoo is ours, from Kaliningrad :)
I had an uncle who worked... either at Sistema or at the Quartz plant... They worked there for cosmos (as he said), and when they told me that they could not pay for my inventions (and I had no money) my uncle helped me. True, some of the inventions were not secret ... once a year I paid ... for the state :) I remember, I even went to Moscow - there was a newly opened intellectual property exchange ... turned out to be rubbish ...
By the way - I am a specialist in international elections - mainly abroad (in the North-West ... maybe I'm the only one, but in Russia with such international experience - not many) ... and not a single person has approached ... So much for the opposition ... :)
In short, the population is confused.
I haven't been to the zoo for a long time. I should go.
I had an uncle who worked... either at Sistema or at the Quartz plant... They worked there for cosmos (as he said), and when they told me that they could not pay for my inventions (and I had no money) my uncle helped me. True, some of the inventions were not secret ... once a year I paid ... for the state :) I remember, I even went to Moscow - there was a newly opened intellectual property exchange ... turned out to be rubbish ...
By the way - I am a specialist in international elections - mainly abroad (in the North-West ... maybe I'm the only one, but in Russia with such international experience - not many) ... and not a single person has approached ... So much for the opposition ... :)
In short, the population is confused.
I haven't been to the zoo for a long time. I should go.
No, that's right.