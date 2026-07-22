Interesting and Humour - page 982
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No, he came and ruined everything (( but what about the high?
How to live.
Yogurt. What are you talking about?
How do you... The right questions to ask. How to have sex :D
How they have sex :D
Oh, a POCKET has appeared in the forum editor. To the left of RIGHT.
It must be a holiday gift from which pockets suffer )
and tore the illusion to shreds
Oh, a POCKET has appeared in the forum editor. To the left of the RIGHT
It was to be able to easily reply in one post to a bunch of posts at once. In different threads and on different pages.
i don't get it
I clicked on POCKET, the colour changed from green to gray, now I'm writing this post and ... so? How do I use what's in the pocket?
I don't get it.
I pressed KAMAN, the colour changed from green to gray, now writing this post and ... so? How to use what's in the pocket?
All right, I found it, but the pocket is small, for one item.
I got it, it's enough for one item.
Useful !
Eternal love, live to love
Till blindness,
And to my last days you alone!
To live to love you alone.
Forever...
//everybody's dead (c)