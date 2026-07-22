Interesting and Humour - page 1030
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RetroN 5 - a console that reads classic console cartridges
Meanwhile in Kiev
Meanwhile in Kiev
Clearly fake. No reindeer. You can't fool a Chukcha!
The Capital of Culture, though!
I love Russian forums. There's a picture of a blowjob on an X-ray, and in the comments there's a dental shaming about the appropriateness of putting pins in the front upper teeth.
DM Medvedev: OK, let's do it.
Let's exchange other thoughts as well. Let's talk to you and other colleagues about what is going on around Cyprus, Igor Shuvalov (addressing Shuvalov). There, in my opinion, the looting continues...))