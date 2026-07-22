Interesting and Humour - page 1030

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Meanwhile in Kiev

 
newdigital:

Meanwhile in Kiev

Clearly fake. No reindeer. You can't fool a Chukcha!)
 
sergeyas:
Clearly fake. No reindeer. You can't fool a Chukcha!
They ate reindeer. They ran out of meat in the shops, so they ate them.
 
 

The Capital of Culture, though!


 
I love Russian forums. A picture of a blowjob on an X-ray, in the comments dentists shouting about the appropriateness of inserting pins in the front upper teeth.
 
Mischek:
I love Russian forums. There's a picture of a blowjob on an X-ray, and in the comments there's a dental shaming about the appropriateness of putting pins in the front upper teeth.
Listen, a blow job is a very dangerous thing indeed. You know, your girlfriend's jaw might actually bite it off. )) Why do people get that urge? No other living creature has such an urge, only human beings. )))
 

DM Medvedev: OK, let's do it.

Let's exchange other thoughts as well. Let's talk to you and other colleagues about what is going on around Cyprus, Igor Shuvalov (addressing Shuvalov). There, in my opinion, the looting continues...))

 
Don't put on lipstick and play with your face.
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