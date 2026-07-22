Interesting and Humour - page 3121
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Mr Evil has been approved for a 4th term. They promise not to consider it anti-democratic. We have already agreed with them that it is legitimate and quite democratic. They argued and disagreed before.
They know how to change sneakers, they are all sporty and lightweight.
... What idiot would dare say they weren't the first...?
https://meduza.io/news/2016/05/27/rogozin-zayavil-o-nepreodolimom-otstavanii-rossii-ot-ssha-v-kosmose
I think that the expression should be chosen relative to the leader of another country thanks to whose efforts the people have been living in peace and harmony for the last 19 years after a brutal civil war, the economy is developing, no one has stopped anyone from realizing their dreams as a trade, business or other activity. There are market mechanisms and this is a guarantee that the society will develop in the right direction. The mining industry has started to flourish and in cooperation with the Chinese they have set up powerful gold, silver, zinc and lead concentrators, ..... each over a million tonnes annually. There are plans to build 6 more million-tonne giants in 5 years, for which the Chinese government is allocating $6 billion. What more could one want from a head of state? There are practically no disgruntled citizens, because everyone is given the same opportunities. The stratification of society into rich and poor is inherent in the market economy in all countries according to the 20/80 law. However, mankind has not yet invented a better one. Therefore, let Emomali Rahmon rule as long as possible, as the people decided in a referendum.
Yusuf, where are you going? Didn't you see the sarcasm, or do you think that Tajikistan's economy is so influential in the world. Mr. Evil-sarcasm, the sarcasm was about Putin, who is exposed as a global evil in the Western media...And any prolonged stay in power is anti-democracy. And they do not care what the people have decided, they have their own democracy.
...sarcasm about Putin...And any prolonged stay in power is anti-democracy...
And you think this is anti-democracy? Or do you have another decent alternative? Be careful with your sarcasm - the FSB and Basmanny Court are awake... :-)
Vladimir Vladimirovich has been in power for 16 years (from 2008 to 2012 Dmitry Anatolyevich was in power, but only de jure, while de facto it was Vladimir Vladimirovich).
And you believe that this is anti-democracy? Be careful with your sarcasm - the FSB and Basmanny court are awake... :-)
That it is anti-democracy, you assume, why you think so, contrary to the decision of the people, it is not clear. Your de facto and de jure - keep it to yourself, there is no framework of the law, which you like to resort to when it suits you. For some reason your de facto and de jure appear here, but not for the West. There is no reshuffle there and never has been, de jure it also has a place, only more brazenly, there the Kinsmen are even changing, not exactly Medvedev and Putin, but the de facto clan still rules.
If the leader is worthy, let him stay in power as long as he has strength and desire and as long as his people trust him.
P.S. Once again, here is an excerpt from my comment: "Vladimir Vladimirovich has been in power for 16 years... And you think that's anti-democracy? Or do you have another decent alternative...?"
And where did you see the hidden meaning? Don't try to read between the lines. "Don't look for a black cat in a dark room... especially if it's not there."
In 2008, Putin supported Medvedev, the candidate of his party, and this is perfectly legitimate and logical. In 2012, Medvedev supported Putin's candidate.
And there was no national outcry.
Bullshit...the liberals were outraged. Only the lazy haven't been bitching about the situation. And they don't dare to bitch about western affairs.