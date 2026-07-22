Interesting and Humour - page 3121

New comment
 
Nikkk:

Mr Evil has been approved for a 4th term. They promise not to consider it anti-democratic. We have already agreed with them that it is legitimate and quite democratic. They argued and disagreed before.

They know how to change sneakers, they are all sporty and lightweight.

I think one should choose an expression with respect to the leader of another country thanks to whose efforts the people have been living in peace and harmony for the last 19 years after a brutal civil war, the economy is developing, no one is preventing anyone from realizing their dreams in trade, business or other activities. There are market mechanisms and this is a guarantee that the society will develop in the right direction. The mining industry is flourishing and in cooperation with the Chinese they have set up huge gold, silver, zinc and lead concentrators, ..... each over a million tonnes annually. There are plans to build six more giants within 5 years, for which the Chinese government is allocating $6 billion. The north and south of the republic are connected by a beautiful world-class highway, which cuts through the highlands by means of 2 5 km tunnels. Every town, district or village you visit has new enterprises, mostly private, asphalted roads and infrastructure for normal life. What more could one want from a leader of the state? There are practically no dissatisfied citizens, because all are given the same opportunities. The stratification of society into rich and poor is inherent in the market economy in all countries under the 20/80 law. However, mankind has not yet invented a better one. Therefore, let Emomali Rahmon continue to rule as long as possible, as decided by the people in a referendum.
 
Alexey Viktorov:

... What idiot would dare say they weren't the first...?

You don't have to be an idiot to say that - it's a fact that has to be reckoned with, whether we like it or not.

https://meduza.io/news/2016/05/27/rogozin-zayavil-o-nepreodolimom-otstavanii-rossii-ot-ssha-v-kosmose
Рогозин заявил о непреодолимом отставании России от США в космосе — Meduza
Рогозин заявил о непреодолимом отставании России от США в космосе — Meduza
  • meduza.io
В мае 2015 года Дмитрий Рогозин уже заявлял, что Россия в девять раз уступает США по эффективности работы. Тогда Рогозин привел в пример американскую компанию Orbital Sciences, где работают 1,3 тысячи человек — в 13 раз меньше, чем в Центре имени Хруничева, «но выработка в год на одного человека составляет почти 414 тысяч долларов». Однако...
[Deleted]  
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
I think that the expression should be chosen relative to the leader of another country thanks to whose efforts the people have been living in peace and harmony for the last 19 years after a brutal civil war, the economy is developing, no one has stopped anyone from realizing their dreams as a trade, business or other activity. There are market mechanisms and this is a guarantee that the society will develop in the right direction. The mining industry has started to flourish and in cooperation with the Chinese they have set up powerful gold, silver, zinc and lead concentrators, ..... each over a million tonnes annually. There are plans to build 6 more million-tonne giants in 5 years, for which the Chinese government is allocating $6 billion. What more could one want from a head of state? There are practically no disgruntled citizens, because everyone is given the same opportunities. The stratification of society into rich and poor is inherent in the market economy in all countries according to the 20/80 law. However, mankind has not yet invented a better one. Therefore, let Emomali Rahmon rule as long as possible, as the people decided in a referendum.
Yusuf, where are you going? Didn't you see the sarcasm, or do you think that Tajikistan's economy is so powerful in the world. Mr. Evil-Sarcasm, the sarcasm was about Putin, who is exposed as a global evil in the Western media...And any long stay in power is anti-democracy. And they don't care what the people decide, they have their own democracy.
 
Nikkk:
Yusuf, where are you going? Didn't you see the sarcasm, or do you think that Tajikistan's economy is so influential in the world. Mr. Evil-sarcasm, the sarcasm was about Putin, who is exposed as a global evil in the Western media...And any prolonged stay in power is anti-democracy. And they do not care what the people have decided, they have their own democracy.
V.V. Putin does not deserve that kind of criticism from this point of view. Thanks to his rule, a market economy is developing in Russia and the former might of the state and its authority is returning. Russia, with its huge reserves of raw materials, its territory, and the enthusiasm of the Russian people, will soon become a powerful superpower. Russia has never been inferior to any other country in terms of development and this quality will return with skilful management.
 
Nikkk:
...sarcasm about Putin...And any prolonged stay in power is anti-democracy...
Vladimir Vladimirovich has already been in power for 16 years (from 2008 to 2012 Dmitriy Anatolyevich was in power, but only de jure, while de facto it was Vladimir Vladimirovich).

And you think this is anti-democracy? Or do you have another decent alternative? Be careful with your sarcasm - the FSB and Basmanny Court are awake... :-)
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
I have always liked the phrase: "If our enemies criticise us, it means we are doing the right thing". A good political leader can be defined simply by the fact that if all sorts of pundits and nepotism grit their teeth and emit bile at the mere mention of his name, then he is in his place - respect and respect to him!
[Deleted]  
Pavel Gotkevitch:
Vladimir Vladimirovich has been in power for 16 years (from 2008 to 2012 Dmitry Anatolyevich was in power, but only de jure, while de facto it was Vladimir Vladimirovich).

And you believe that this is anti-democracy? Be careful with your sarcasm - the FSB and Basmanny court are awake... :-)
You say it is anti-democracy and it is not clear why you think so, contrary to the people's decision. Your de facto and de jure keep to yourself, they have no legal framework which you like to resort to whenever you like. For some reason your de facto and de jure appear here, but not for the West. There is no reshuffle there and never has been, de jure also takes place, only much more brazenly, there the relatives are even changing, not exactly Medvedev and Putin, and the de facto clan rules the same way.
 
Nikkk:
That it is anti-democracy, you assume, why you think so, contrary to the decision of the people, it is not clear. Your de facto and de jure - keep it to yourself, there is no framework of the law, which you like to resort to when it suits you. For some reason your de facto and de jure appear here, but not for the West. There is no reshuffle there and never has been, de jure it also has a place, only more brazenly, there the Kinsmen are even changing, not exactly Medvedev and Putin, but the de facto clan still rules.
But do not look for hidden meanings in my comments. I do not see anything wrong with staying in power for a long time.

If the leader is worthy, let him stay in power as long as he has strength and desire and as long as his people trust him.

P.S. Once again, here is an excerpt from my comment: "Vladimir Vladimirovich has been in power for 16 years... And you think that's anti-democracy? Or do you have another decent alternative...?"

And where did you see the hidden meaning? Don't try to read between the lines. "Don't look for a black cat in a dark room... especially if it's not there."
[Deleted]  
Pavel Gotkevitch:

In 2008, Putin supported Medvedev, the candidate of his party, and this is perfectly legitimate and logical. In 2012, Medvedev supported Putin's candidate.

And there was no national outcry.
Bullshit...the liberals were so outraged. Only the lazy ones were not bitching about the situation. And they don't dare to bitch about western affairs.
[Deleted]  
Nikkk:
Bullshit...the liberals were outraged. Only the lazy haven't been bitching about the situation. And they don't dare to bitch about western affairs.
They still do.... but what's the point....
1...311431153116311731183119312031213122312331243125312631273128...4979
New comment