Interesting and Humour - page 717

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help, who has experience of limiting opera mobile to "kids" on android?
 
Mischek:
help, who has restricted opera mobile for "kids" on android?

No such narrow experience, but experience in general suggests that restricting the browser to the browser itself is nonsense.

It's more productive to dig into third-party tools like

Norton Family Parental Control

Kaspersky Parental Control .

 
Silent:

No such narrow experience, but experience in general suggests that restricting the browser to the browser itself is nonsense.

It's more productive to dig into third-party tools like

Norton Family Parental Control

Kaspersky Parental Control

Thanks but it's a bit of a pain, I can't think of a workaround either. Either way it's either a blacklisted approach or a whitelisted approach
 
Do not pass by, buy it. Those who don't buy will be banned for a week.
 
Mischek:
I can't think of a better solution. Either way it's either a blacklist approach or a whitelist approach

Well, not only that. Keyword-based websites and search engines can get blocked. For example.

And a list of N thousands of words by hand... even if it's messy, but it's better to use a third-party program.

There is KinderGate for desktop computers, but it is not free. Okay, just look at the functionality.

 
Silent:

Well, not only that. Keyword-based websites and search engines can get blocked. For example.

And a list of N thousands of words by hand... even if it's messy, but it's better to use a third-party program.

There is KinderGate for desktop computers, but it is not free. So, just take a look at its functionality.

thanks
 

I wonder if this is a bug or a "mistake"?

Microsoft bug helped 'pirates' get Windows 8 for free

[Deleted]  
Silent:

I wonder if this is a bug or a "mistake"?

Microsoft bug helped 'pirates' get Windows 8 for free

More likely or....Windows Media Center - preinstalled, who needs it to download it from website
 
IvanIvanov:
More or....Windows Media Center - pre-installed, who needs it to download it from the website
Nope."Optional." You have to download it.
 
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