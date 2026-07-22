Interesting and Humour - page 4151
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The computing power of the Russian 8-core MCST Elbrus-16C (international name Elbrus-8CV, scheduled for release in 2018) is 576 Gflops, the Chinese 8-core Longson 3B3000 (2017) is 192 Gflops and the 8-core Intel Core i7-5960X (Extreme Edition Haswell-E, 2014) is 350 Gflops.
All parts are imported from China))
All parts are imported from China))
"All" is too strong a word. The processor and the bridges on the motherboard are Russian. Generally, the computer is being developed in the best Soviet traditions - there is not much information and it is contradictory. That is why we don't know about the rest.
PS.
I bought a HP laptop in 1999. Processor, memory, probably a motherboard, video - all НР, screw - no. Is it an HP?
I was given a desktop HP in 2010. Just the case. The rest is ALL someone else's. Is it an HP?
And what, excuse me, is the connection between the picture with monkeys and the discussion of processor characteristics?
The picture by Evgeny SanSanych and subsequent posts, in my opinion, clearly show the successful development of processors in Russia,
and also quite respectfully about Boris Artashesovich Babayan.
Perhaps I just lack your imagination to see the politics here.
Alexei, you can see the politics even in your avatar.
You just don't know what some members of our community are capable of after even such posts. A warning here, unfortunately, is not superfluous yet.
Just give it a go :-)))
Alexei, you can see politics even in your avatar.
With a fevered imagination and paranoia you can see anything in my avatar... As well as in my posts.
+100
So you got insulted at the supermarket. Don't worry about it. Put the frozen fish in the bread section, and be good.
***
Wife: "Vodka, juice, roast meat yourself! Husband: "What's the vodka for? "Wife: "You're out of your mind with your vodka!!! I said: "Here's a piece of meat, you fry it yourself! !
So you got insulted at the supermarket. Don't worry about it. Put the frozen fish in the bread section, and good for you.
You're lucky to be alive.
I don't even know why, it just brought back some unrecognisable memory.