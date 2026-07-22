Interesting and Humour - page 2472

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Just a few hours after the start of official sales of the new iPhone 6 smartphone, complaints from their new owners about defects related to the durability of the device's casing began to appear online. According to the "happy" owners of the iPhone 6, the body of the device deforms too easilyHowever, Apple quickly responded and has already released a device to fix the defects of the new iPhone:

 
 
Somm:

Just a few hours after the start of official sales of the new iPhone 6 smartphone, complaints from their new owners about defects related to the durability of the device's casing began to appear online. According to the "happy" owners of the iPhone 6, the body of the device deforms too easilyHowever, Apple quickly responded and has already released a device to fix the defects of the new iPhone:

Here's another cool device

 

Good morning!

 
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США создают в Тихом океане крупнейший в мире морской заповедник
США создают в Тихом океане крупнейший в мире морской заповедник
  • tass.ru
ВАШИНГТОН, 25 сентября. /Корр. ИТАР-ТАСС Иван Лебедев/. Соединенные Штаты создают в Тихом океане крупнейший в мире морской заповедник площадью 1,27 млн кв. км. Как сообщила в среду пресс-служба Белого дома, президент США Барак Обама принял решение подписать соответствующий документ. По замыслам американской администрации, территория нынешнего...
 
 

There has been an update on the website - you can no longer choose between demo and real signals:

no choice of real or demo

 
Signals are now more interactive. For example, when viewing the signals and hovering your mouse over parameters such as:

Max. series winnings: ; Max. series profit: ; Max. series loss: ; Max. series loss:

on the "Gain" chart, the corresponding balance sections are highlighted in bold.

 

The iPhone owner is wealthy, but not very smart:

Владельцы iPhone стали жертвами очередного онлайн-розыгрыша
Владельцы iPhone стали жертвами очередного онлайн-розыгрыша
  • rg.ru
Обладатели iPhone и iPad стали жертвами нового розыгрыша, который устроили в интернете неизвестные. Вскоре после анонса новой мобильной операционной системы iOS 8, под управлением которой работают смартфоны и планшеты Apple, шутники выложили в Сеть якобы официальную инструкцию, которая описывает процесс зарядки гаджета в микроволновой печи...
 
barabashkakvn:
The signals are more interactive now. For example, when viewing signals and hovering your mouse over parameters such as:

Max. series winnings: ; Max. series profit: ; Max. series loss: ; Max. series loss:

on the "Gain" chart the corresponding balance sections are highlighted in bold.

It seems to me this interactivity was before and the demo accounts disappeared.

We are now seeing a new thread about this innovation :)

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