Interesting and Humour - page 2579

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Monument to the BMW vs Mercedes confrontation

Monument to the BMW vs Mercedes confrontation


 

It's up to you to decide whether it's "interesting" or "humour".

Приставы потребовали 246 млн рублей с клиентов БКС, «Финама» и «Открытия»
Приставы потребовали 246 млн рублей с клиентов БКС, «Финама» и «Открытия»
  • www.rbc.ru
Небольшой казанский Энергобанк требует у брокеров и их клиентов вернуть прибыль, полученную в результате сделок с валютой 27 февраля. Тогда в промежутке с 12:30 до 12:44 курс доллара на Московской бирже резко падал на 5 рублей до 55,36, а потом столь же резко рос до 66,33. Как выяснилось спустя неделю, сделки, которые привели к аномальным...
 
Contender:

It's up to you to decide whether it's "interesting" or "humour".

The bank has made a mistake and wants to shift the responsibility to the stock exchange. Nonsense.
 
barabashkakvn:
The bank has made a mistake and wants to shift responsibility to the stock exchange. Nonsense.
Not "wants to" but has already done so.
 
Contender:

It's up to you to decide whether it's "interesting" or "humour".

Idiocy! We should revoke this bank's license. Shemetov is right, it should be a principled position, the market is the market. The bank should be responsible for its inefficient MM.
 

Even global companies are late on deadlines

Microsoft объяснила причины задержки выхода новой сборки Windows 10 / Новости software
Microsoft объяснила причины задержки выхода новой сборки Windows 10 / Новости software
  • 3dnews.ru
Габриель Оул (Gabriel Aul), один из руководителей команды Microsoft по разработке операционной системы, пояснил причины задержки с выходом обновлённой Windows 10. В последний раз Microsoft выпускала новую сборку своей новой ОС в конце января. На момент релиза она содержала множество ошибок, а определённые элементы пользовательского интерфейса...
 
How he does it)
Luca Stricagnoli - Thunderstruck (AC/DC) - Guitar
Luca Stricagnoli - Thunderstruck (AC/DC) - Guitar
  • 2015.01.27
  • www.youtube.com
Guitar Tabs, CDs & Mp3s available at http://www.candyrat.com/artists/LucaStricagnoli/LucaStricagnoli "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC arranged and performed by Luca ...
 
 
The man died, stands before God. He directs him to heaven. Man:
- Lord, I have one question for you. Tell me, what was the meaning of my life?
God goes away, comes back with a big book:
- So... where is it... ah, here. Do you remember ten years ago when you were sent on a business trip to Izhevsk?
- I do. I almost missed the train.
- Yeah. Remember when you ran out of two beers and went to the dining car?
- I do, Jesus.
- Remember when the woman at the next table asked you to pass the salt?
- Well?
- There you go!
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