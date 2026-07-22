Interesting and Humour - page 2579
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http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXube-xhYyE
Monument to the BMW vs Mercedes confrontation
It's up to you to decide whether it's "interesting" or "humour".
It's up to you to decide whether it's "interesting" or "humour".
The bank has made a mistake and wants to shift responsibility to the stock exchange. Nonsense.
It's up to you to decide whether it's "interesting" or "humour".
Even global companies are late on deadlines
- Lord, I have one question for you. Tell me, what was the meaning of my life?
God goes away, comes back with a big book:
- So... where is it... ah, here. Do you remember ten years ago when you were sent on a business trip to Izhevsk?
- I do. I almost missed the train.
- Yeah. Remember when you ran out of two beers and went to the dining car?
- I do, Jesus.
- Remember when the woman at the next table asked you to pass the salt?
- Well?
- There you go!