Interesting and Humour - page 3876
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I see, you like traitors who have ruined the country).
Where is "collapsed"?
I don't see "collapse" at all. Can you point out where it is?
I live much better than my parents. I'm much better off. Around here, everyone's living a hell of a lot better...
Can I point to the "collapse"?
Gorbachev, but unfortunately I realised it late.
Afigen....
Don't you think it was possible to abandon the slogan "The Party is our helmsman" and at the same time save the country???
A completely gutless and soft-spoken man, under the influence of his wife. He agreed to cut the best of our military hardware, withdrew troops from the countries of the socialist camp without any treaties, thanks to which NATO moved closer to our borders. Instead of arresting Yeltsin, he allowed him to sign the agreement in Belovezhskaya Pushcha, which led to the country's collapse against the wishes of the majority of citizens. Wasn't he a traitor? He betrayed the citizens of his country, who trusted him, and when they realized what he was, it was already too late. The country was ruined.
During the 20th century our country went through three catastrophic falls in production. I will list in order of decline the catastrophes:
1. revolution-civil war
2. 1991
3. WWII.
The damage to the country caused by Gorbachev and Yeltsin that followed is EXACTLY what Hitler did to our country! And this is only in terms of production volumes. But there is another kind of damage from Gorbachev: while production volumes fell during the World War II, at the same time there was a technological leap in production, and after Gorbachev entire industries of high-tech products disappeared. There is no prospect of restoring these industries.
Holy crap....
Don't you think it was possible to abandon the slogan "The Party is our ruler" and at the same time save the country???
You talk so easily about the dictatorship that has taken over half the planet... like this one time, one time, two times.
Where is "collapsed"?
I don't see "collapse" at all. Can you point out where it is?
I live much better than my parents. I'm much better off. Around here, everyone's living a hell of a lot better...
Can we point to the "collapse"?
There's another biscuit jammer.
Explain the increase in benefits to the 20 million beggars of our country.
...
Explain the increase in benefits to the 20 million beggars of our country.
No way! What poor people? We've got everything in the palm of our hand!
You talk so easily about a dictatorship taking over half the planet... like one two this, one two that.
You're talking too easy. And yet you don't understand that when the shelves were empty, the country had everything... It's just that "everything" was moving from the market stalls to the markets. What's different now? Those same markets have simply moved into shops and are sneaking profits to other people, plus imports are being smuggled in huge quantities by shutting down businesses in Russia.
You tell me that you strongly believe in shock therapy for 500 days, so it seems to be the name of the project of abstruse economists?
Where is "collapsed"?
I don't see "collapse" at all. Can you point out where it is?
I live much better than my parents. I'm much better off. Around here, everyone's living a hell of a lot better.
Can I point out the "ruin"?
This is you now, have you already forgotten about the 90s?
We should not have allowed the USSR to fall apart. After all, the USSR is a legacy of thousands of years of Russian history. Our ancestors built our country by shedding blood. Do you think that this blood is worthless? We should have been worthy of our forefathers and should have strengthened the power and might of our nation, instead of destroying it because of two narrow-minded people in power: one is a weak-willed chatterbox and the other is an alcoholic who ruined the country to occupy the presidential seat.
It's amazing how keen some people are to stick their necks into a noose.
How was it possible not to have a collapse when everything was rotten from the base to the top? What didn't you see when it started to rot?