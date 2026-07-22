Interesting and Humour - page 2599

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joo:

Swifts are more technologically advanced than albatrosses. Swifts not only sleep in the air, but also recharge and self-reproduce on the fly. But they are not without crutches either - supporting egg incubation by sitting exclusively in the nest.

And how nice it would be if a laid egg would drop out on the fly and when it was already approaching the ground a little shearer would fly out of it))).
 

"Little tricks" for Easter

 
Somm:

"Little tricks" for Easter

This method won't work if the egg is fresh, i.e., bought recently. If the egg has been in the refrigerator for a few days, of course, then this method will work.
 

'I eat everything' - photos of 15 dogs who confessed to everything

ORIGINAL SOURCE:http://www.dogtales.ru/?p=9405

Files:
fd5c674eeac0-590x350.jpg  50 kb
 

 
Don't waste your time)
Лайкни жизнь! Мир с или без соцсетей (#LikeLife)
Лайкни жизнь! Мир с или без соцсетей (#LikeLife)
  • 2015.04.01
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"Помните старые добрые времена, когда все мы жили без соцсетей? Этот ролик о том, как здорово иногда быть просто оффлайн" Посмотрев и поделившись этим видео,...
 
Somm:
Don't waste your time).
There were social networks in the USSR post office. You could chat, send photos and vibeocassettes. But the connection was very slow.
 
 
Maksim-L:


This building also fits, if you get the angle right

 
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