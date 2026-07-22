Interesting and Humour - page 4518
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A modern European anecdote.
A four-storey house burned down and collapsed in Berlin. A Syrian family living on the ground floor died, a Libyan family living on the first floor died, a Somali family living on the third floor died... Only a German family living on the fourth floor survived.
Yandex grinds money, and the rest is bullshit.
Nothing compares to Zen in terms of indifference to authors. My channel got pessimized for content spam. I ask support, where did it appear? They said, -We don't know, it's AI that decides, fix bugs and channel will be restored!
ME, - A-A-A-!!!! How can I tell where Zen, with the intelligence of an infusoria, saw the errors? I had to kill everything, and the channel was growing rapidly, nearly 1000 subscribers, 500-700 rubles a day. Yandex is crap, and their Zen is something out of a junkie's mind.
Imagine being arrested in the street and taken to court and shot without charge. And look for your own guilt, shoot you!
And here's from their definition of content spam -These are publications that contain story structures that repeat from one piece to another. They exploit situations of emotional tension: joy, amusement, hatred, aggression, bewilderment, curiosity and so on.
I asked the helpdesk, -don't you think that all writers exploit such emotions, what have you got smoking there? What, publishing is supposed to cause boredom and discouragement?
A modern European anecdote.
A four-storey house burned down and collapsed in Berlin. A Syrian family living on the ground floor died, a Libyan family living on the first floor died, a Somali family living on the third floor died... Only a German family living on the fourth floor survived.
Five years ago it was American, but the meaning is the same )
Nothing compares to Zen in terms of indifference to authors. My channel was pessimised for content spam. I ask support, where did it appear? They said, -We don't know, it's AI that decides, fix bugs and channel will be restored!
ME, - A-A-A-!!!! How can I tell where Zen, with the intelligence of an infusoria, saw the errors? I had to kill everything, and the channel was growing rapidly, nearly 1000 subscribers, 500-700 rubles a day. Yandex is crap, and their Zen is something out of a junkie's mind.
Imagine being arrested in the street and taken to court and shot without charge. And look for your own guilt, shoot you!
And here's from their definition of content spam -These are publications that contain story structures that repeat from one piece to another. They exploit situations of emotional tension: joy, amusement, hatred, aggression, bewilderment, curiosity and so on.
I asked the helpdesk, -don't you think that all writers exploit such emotions, what have you got smoking there? What, is publishing supposed to cause boredom and discouragement?
I feel for you. You start a thread and some AI, without looking into it, makes an unfair judgment.
The AI will do more damage. It's just the prickly sprouts of a poisonous plant.
A programmer's New Year differs from ordinary days in that there are tangerines next to his mug of coffee.
I remember myself as a child. Often we saw tangerines and oranges only on New Year's Eve).
What a joy that was.
I feel for you. You've started a thread, and some AI is making an unfair judgement without understanding.
The AI will do more damage. It's just the prickly sprouts of a poisonous plant.
Already when you try to call a service, for example a bank, you are greeted by a voice robot that tries to direct you in phrases to its own as-yet-very-cheesy menu,
But if you need a human operator, this primitive is easy to baffle with a non-standard phrase.
And in general I agree, the AI will make a big mistake when mankind trusts it with anything serious.