Interesting and Humour - page 4518

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A modern European anecdote.

A four-storey house burned down and collapsed in Berlin. A Syrian family living on the ground floor died, a Libyan family living on the first floor died, a Somali family living on the third floor died... Only a German family living on the fourth floor survived.

The story was all over the news: "Why were Muslims and blacks killed and white Lutherans not?"

The answer was given by the police chief: the German family was at work....
 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Yandex grinds money, and the rest is bullshit.

Nothing compares to Zen in terms of indifference to authors. My channel got pessimized for content spam. I ask support, where did it appear? They said, -We don't know, it's AI that decides, fix bugs and channel will be restored!

ME, - A-A-A-!!!! How can I tell where Zen, with the intelligence of an infusoria, saw the errors? I had to kill everything, and the channel was growing rapidly, nearly 1000 subscribers, 500-700 rubles a day. Yandex is crap, and their Zen is something out of a junkie's mind.

Imagine being arrested in the street and taken to court and shot without charge. And look for your own guilt, shoot you!

And here's from their definition of content spam -These are publications that contain story structures that repeat from one piece to another. They exploit situations of emotional tension: joy, amusement, hatred, aggression, bewilderment, curiosity and so on.

I asked the helpdesk, -don't you think that all writers exploit such emotions, what have you got smoking there? What, publishing is supposed to cause boredom and discouragement?

 
Vitalii Ananev:

A modern European anecdote.

A four-storey house burned down and collapsed in Berlin. A Syrian family living on the ground floor died, a Libyan family living on the first floor died, a Somali family living on the third floor died... Only a German family living on the fourth floor survived.

The story is all over the news: "Why were Muslims and blacks killed and white Lutherans not?!"

The answer was given by the police chief: the German family was at work....

Five years ago it was American, but the meaning is the same )

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Nothing compares to Zen in terms of indifference to authors. My channel was pessimised for content spam. I ask support, where did it appear? They said, -We don't know, it's AI that decides, fix bugs and channel will be restored!

ME, - A-A-A-!!!! How can I tell where Zen, with the intelligence of an infusoria, saw the errors? I had to kill everything, and the channel was growing rapidly, nearly 1000 subscribers, 500-700 rubles a day. Yandex is crap, and their Zen is something out of a junkie's mind.

Imagine being arrested in the street and taken to court and shot without charge. And look for your own guilt, shoot you!

And here's from their definition of content spam -These are publications that contain story structures that repeat from one piece to another. They exploit situations of emotional tension: joy, amusement, hatred, aggression, bewilderment, curiosity and so on.

I asked the helpdesk, -don't you think that all writers exploit such emotions, what have you got smoking there? What, is publishing supposed to cause boredom and discouragement?

I feel for you. You start a thread and some AI, without looking into it, makes an unfair judgment.

The AI will do more damage. It's just the prickly sprouts of a poisonous plant.

[Deleted]  
A programmer's New Year differs from ordinary days in that there are tangerines next to his mug of coffee.
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:
A programmer's New Year differs from ordinary days in that there are tangerines next to his mug of coffee.

I remember myself as a child. Often we saw tangerines and oranges only on New Year's Eve).
What a joy that was.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

I feel for you. You've started a thread, and some AI is making an unfair judgement without understanding.

The AI will do more damage. It's just the prickly sprouts of a poisonous plant.

Already when you try to call a service, for example a bank, you are greeted by a voice robot that tries to direct you in phrases to its own as-yet-very-cheesy menu,

But if you need a human operator, this primitive is easy to baffle with a non-standard phrase.

And in general I agree, the AI will make a big mistake when mankind trusts it with anything serious.

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