Interesting and Humour - page 549
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Have you seen the same video on the NASA website? )))
there's only this picture hanging and the connection to the rover has been cut
there's only this picture hanging and the connection to the rover has been cut
Well, then we're waiting for the guests. They'll come to you. )))
We're waiting, though the bastards will eat all the honey.
We're waiting, though the bastards will eat all the honey.
You know what to do, don't you? )))
The ending is drawn out and the climax is weak.
"Inception is Christopher Nolan's sci-fi thriller based on the idea of lucid dreaming. Professionals in industrial espionage, who use special techniques to extract strategically important information by invading the dreams of others, master a new technique - "infiltration". In genre terms, "Inception" resembles a traditional "heist movie", with the difference that the aim is not to kidnap the object, and the introduction of ideas in the minds of the victim.
Work on the picture began in the early 2000s, when Nolan wrote an 80-page outline of the plot about the dream snatchers. In 2001 he discussed the idea of the film with Warner Bros. but concluded that an adaptation of such a story could not be a low-budget one, and he had no experience of making blockbusters at the time. Only after completing work on such a record-breaking box-office movie as The Dark Knight, Nolan felt the strength to return to Inception. The first thing he did in six months to polish the script, which the studio eventually approved and purchased from him in February 2009. Filming began in Tokyo in June and ended in Canada in November of the same year.
is it like that?
mercury and glucose. What a mess.