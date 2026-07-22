Interesting and Humour - page 1264
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Huli Lopez kicks a goal! Huli is his name.
Varlamov has number 3 on his jersey and number 9 on his shorts... I can't explain why, but it's hardly the size.
It is not recommended for the players who don`t have offspring to stand in the wall when Roberto Carlos shoots free-kicks.
Nice pass, but it's out of field!
I am sure that the entire male population is glued to their television screens not for the good life, but in fan ecstasy.
The puck slid under my arm like soap in a bathtub.
For the joy of scoring against such a strong and formidable opponent, Baggio hung himself on the goal.
A mile and a half ahead of the Germans. That's not even a tram stop, it's the distance from the river station to God knows where. (Biathlon)
And the ball, having overcome the last obstacle between the goalkeeper's legs, flies into the goal.
Davydenko immediately took his opponent's serve. He decided not to pull the rubber too far.
The referee pulled a penalty from his trousers.
The players stand in the wall, holding on to who knows what.
The defence is crumbling like plaster.
In the second half, they only had light in their eyes.
The Russian team are on a liquid black streak of bad luck.
The sideline referee strikes some nice poses. Perhaps he used to do ballet.
We hope Nedved will be all right, although he is being carried feet first.
Today, the Dynamo players are not wearing their customary blue shorts.
How scotch tape their goal to Saturnov.
Ay-yi-yi-yi-yi! Do you agree with me?
Where are you giving the pass! I told you he was offside!
Figure skating is an art, it's not even football!
The defense was limping on both feet, barely getting up off their knees.
I'm banging on my head here, on the monitor, on the books. What else is wooden around here, my God!
The goalkeeper's hands and Fabrizio's bald header reach for the ball at the same time.
There he is, holding his opponent by his shorts, by his shirt, by his sides... practically everything he can hold on to.
Destiny is playing with the man, and the man is playing football.
The footballer Sami Nasri approaches the goal and shoots past. The commentators exchange comments:
- Dangerous moment, a step towards goal, Nasri!
- That's what he's done.
- Yes...
- Um, sorry.
Instead of playing football, they should have gone to the bottle!
It's easy for footballers to run around on the pitch, but you try to comment intelligently on their actions.
It is greed from top to bottom when fathers do not build their country for their children.
The Vikings used to forge their own spears and body armour for their grown-up children, without even trusting the blacksmiths. And the boats were chiseled by themselves.
A country where nobody gives a shit about tomorrow is doomed.
He's getting to the point where he's quoting himself - talking to himself.
It's getting boring. There's no one to fight with. Everyone's gone.
African-American squirrel.
Something got boring.
Contest
For the best drawing of a graphic of any made-up tool
Draw with sand, using this.
Screenshots are posted here
The prize for the best drawing 20 credits ( 10 from me and 10 from Bolkonsky )
The contest ends on Friday at 23.59 (Moscow time).
Excluded from the competition:
-- moderators
-- Mosquito Mischka
-- parade participants --
-- members and sympathizers of the aforementioned
I understand .
Changes are being made. Due to the fact that Bolkonsky would rather die of boredom than part with 10 credits, he is excluded from the list of sponsors.
All 20 credits are mine.