Interesting and Humour - page 1510

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TheXpert:


Shit, I think we should start a thread, it's a bit awkward here.

It's fine, it's quiet as it is, and in light of the recent docking with Metatrader, it's a full legitimate reason.
 

 
TheXpert:


Crypto-trader's Law No. 1 -- the price is (almost) independent of complexity.
Right, because the final issue is already known at the start and included in the price
 
TheXpert:

Come on faithful )


Mischek:

Tomorrow the philatelists will announce their currency.

A medium-value stamp, 10,000 copies, from the year before.

It'll be the same shit as the bitcoins. It wouldn't even be a problem to set up an exchange.

And then they will say that their currency is the most independent and the most honest, and that the most financially advanced people on Earth, the philatelists, are still engaged in it.

do not cling to the quality of the analogy, it is of course not 100%, but its essence is clear.

as long as n-o number of people with a certain amount of money (real money, yyy) believe in the surrogate, it will have a corresponding price

and the price will always reflect only the BELIEF and not the reallactivation of any real money.

 
Mischek:
And don't get hung up on the quality of the analogy, it's certainly not 100%, but the point is clear
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/14006
 
TheXpert:

1. firstly, it would be impossible for a mere mortal without a more or less thick wallet to get into mining. (say, a grand entrance threshold).

2) Quantum computers are a bit of a mouthful. 10743.82 petaFLOPS is the current capacity. The most powerful supercomputer at the moment has 33.86 petaFLOPS. 300 times that.

3. Bitcoin has created its own market niche, the first probably. A second one is coming up -- ATMs.

4. ...

Crypto-trader's law #1 -- price is (almost) independent of complexity.

What does this[10743.82 PetaFlops] do?

Otherwise, it's a lot like hand-jobbing.

As if our trains are the world's most trafficked and no one can outrun our trains :)

I understand the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, or calculating the Higgs boson.

At the very least we can calculate the trajectory of all the meteorites in the solar system, like a warning about the danger.

But pulling that kind of power for what?

 
TheXpert:

3. Bitcoin has created its own market niche, the first probably. A second one is on the way -- ATMs.

Bitmachines? ;)

 
Urain:

What does this[10743.82 PetaFlops] do?

It's a unit of performance measurement. FLoating Operation Per Second.

Contender:

Bitcomats? ;)

Yep :)
 
TheXpert: By the way, the power of the network has gone beyond Petachet.
 

Now let's move the science along

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