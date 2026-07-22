Interesting and Humour - page 2554
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Cheapskate
Defending the dignity of one's country is a very worthy cause. But it must be done concretely and with dignity, like the head of the State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs, Doctor of Law Elena Borisovna Mizulina,
who introduced to the State Duma a bill to promote Russian lineage by having children by President Vladimir Putin.
Yelena Borisovna explained the idea of the bill as follows:
"The essence of my proposal is simple - every Russian citizen will be able to receive the genetic material of President Putin by mail, get pregnant by him and give birth to a child for a certain fee. Such mothers would receive a special allowance from the government.
And children born in such a way will be brought up in special institutions, like Suvorov schools, in a spirit of devotion to the Motherland and the President. They will then form the military and political elite of the country.
Female citizens of other countries will also be able to obtain genetic material of the President for a certain fee, and to send the born children to be brought up in Russia.
This measure will serve to increase the birth rate and educate the population in the spirit of patriotism".
P.S. And those who post anything defaming Russia should be forgiven. Not them, it's their mothers' fault - well, they got pregnant by the wrong man... :-)
Thank you. I laughed and forgave. In Russia, fools were always forgiven.
And then I felt sad - I wanted to hug Yelena Borisovna and cry. She's a fool somewhere (blessed as she is)... but she's got the wrong God.
Asbestos should be placed underneath for this kind of exercise:
Asbestos should be placed underneath for this kind of exercise:
Something tells me this is a photomontage. It is impossible for such a weight to slip so far across the surface of the water without sinking into it.
But still, it's beautiful. I just don't understand why the asbestos?
Something tells me this is a photomontage. A weight like that can't slip that far across the surface of the water without sinking into it.
It's beautiful, though. I just don't understand why the asbestos?
Defending the dignity of one's country is a very worthy cause. But it must be done concretely and with dignity, like the head of the State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children, Doctor of Law Elena Borisovna Mizulina,
who introduced to the State Duma a bill to promote the Russian lineage by having children by President Putin.
Yelena Borisovna explained the idea of the bill as follows:
"The essence of my proposal is simple - every Russian citizen will be able to receive the genetic material of President Putin by mail, get pregnant by him and give birth to a child for a certain fee. Such mothers would receive a special allowance from the government.
And children born in such a way will be brought up in special institutions, like Suvorov schools, in a spirit of devotion to the Motherland and the President. They will then form the military and political elite of the country.
Female citizens of other countries will also be able to obtain genetic material of the President for a certain fee, and to send the born children to be brought up in Russia.
This measure will serve to increase the birth rate and educate the population in the spirit of patriotism".
P.S. And those who post anything defaming Russia should be forgiven. Not them, it's their mothers' fault - well, they got pregnant by the wrong man... :-)
Well, how can I put it better... Generally speaking, there will be a lot of heat at the point of contact between the water and the heel and the body at this speed. A lot of heat.