Interesting and Humour - page 3209
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и? Am I now, as an honest gentleman consistent with the spirit of conversation in this thread, supposed to write something about slurred tongue or fingers?
you always write so much -- and write with so little information -- that I don't keep track, so, in the mood, your post caught my eye, I'm in the mood, I wrote back, I didn't, and that's okay.
If you say you write with your slurred tongue and fingers -- then my conclusions are correct.
you always write so much -- and write with so little information -- that I don't keep track, so, when the mood strikes, I see your post, I'm in the mood, I write back, I don't, and that's OK.
If you say you write with your slurred tongue and fingers -- then my conclusions are correct.
very primitive.
of course it's primitive -- "hello, hello, hello".
Dimitri, I'm on the subject.
And taking part in the discussion of Kaliningrad, or rather coins with this city, I understood that it is better if everyone keeps to his own opinion.
I don't impose my personal opinion on anyone.
And you and Yury because of the difference of perception the theme of Kaliningrad has gone away in a completely different sphere.
But God forbid to say that Kiev is an ancient Russian town, let alone issue a coin :-)) It is clear that this will be perceived inadequately those who are not familiar with history. Although, those who are adequate understand that this is true.
In fact, I do not care :-) on what anniversary coin is issued in what country, well, unless numismatists like it.
I perceive only very calmly, that Kaliningrad ( Königsberg ) is on the territory of Russia at the given historical point in time, and that Russia has quite a right to print a commemorative coin and to specify, that it is an ancient city and that it is in Russia :-)
Well that is incredibly outrageous for some, even though it is as obvious as the existence of the north and south poles.
Of course it's primitive - "what a hello, what an answer".
You want to push with authority, like who am I, and the inscription on the coin was designed by big authority people with collective approval, they're certainly all right, not like me... Yes? But you said it yourself, there's nothing to add.
Yeah, the herd knows where it's going.)
It's very interesting who has the hello here.
Yeah, the herd knows where it's going.)
Did you register on purpose to write that sentence?
Did you register on purpose to write that sentence?
Yeah.)
Did you register on purpose to write that sentence?