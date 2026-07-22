Interesting and Humour - page 3685
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Barbecue Classic
taken from the TASS website, in the 'top photo of the month' section.
In the world today: Uzbekistan, Germany, Egypt
Today in the world: Uzbekistan, Germany, Egypt
There was no music at the time of the prophet?
It turns out, according to Gotkevich's version, music did not emerge until after the 6th century AD......
I wanted to make a screencap, and of course to find a young and beautiful dairymaid, and look where the world is going, all young people will not pass the moral test.
The most innocent picture - here recently Dick was looking for an experienced interpreter, so I found him, but also a milkmaid.
There was no music at the time of the prophet?
It turns out, according to Gotkevitch's version, music did not emerge until after the 6th century AD......
What's the name of this thread? That's right. Relax and smile.
Dima, do you take KVN, Comedy Club, etc. at face value too?
What's the name of this thread? That's right.
We should refrain from dubious "jokes" related to nationality and religion.
I, for example, refrain from jokes about Jews and "pure coin".
1 May
Ballerina Natalia Osipova and her partner Edward Watson rehearse their production of Mayerling at the Royal Covent Garden Theatre. London, April 25.