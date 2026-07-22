Interesting and Humour - page 1384

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peripatetikos:

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation has offered to implant radio-frequency tags into number plates to track drivers.

I do not quite understand this idea. Unless, of course, it is to organise a state enterprise and state order for the next good man.

"will allow identification of a car from a distance of up to 100 meters even with "unreadable" number plates" - because something has to be done about it

ps, as an option, if it's not just another pisspot

 
peripatetikos:

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed inserting radio-frequency tags into car licence plates to track motorists.

I don't quite understand this idea. Unless, of course, it is to organise a state enterprise and a state order for the next good man.

They're putting a lid on everything. Soon biochips will be implanted under the skin at birth).
 
zfs:
Everything is being hoodwinked. Soon biochips will be implanted under the skin at birth).
I'm all for it.
 
Mischek:
I'm all for it.

That's what the Committee of 300 is all about! Or maybe you're one of them...?

 
DC2008:

that's what the Committee of 300 is all about! or maybe you're one of them...?

Yeah, three hundred and one.)
 
 
Mischek:
I'm all for it.

Everything will be there. Some of it is already here. Wait for it. It'll go to the masses after clinical trials of mind-control chips.

http://habrahabr.ru/post/153047/

http://www.membrana.ru/particle/17612

 
 

A grandfather comes to the doctor:

- Doctor, help me, I have a problem: - I can get on the first one, it's OK, the second one is also tolerable, the third one is hard, but I can't get on the fourth one.

- Grandpa, how old are you?

- Seventy-five, my dear!

- Grandpa, I'm 35 and I'm exhausted after the second one.

- What are you talking about?

- Women.

Grandpa:

- I'm talking about the stairs.

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