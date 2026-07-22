Interesting and Humour - page 1384
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation has offered to implant radio-frequency tags into number plates to track drivers.
I do not quite understand this idea. Unless, of course, it is to organise a state enterprise and state order for the next good man.
"will allow identification of a car from a distance of up to 100 meters even with "unreadable" number plates" - because something has to be done about it
ps, as an option, if it's not just another pisspot
The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed inserting radio-frequency tags into car licence plates to track motorists.
I don't quite understand this idea. Unless, of course, it is to organise a state enterprise and a state order for the next good man.
Everything is being hoodwinked. Soon biochips will be implanted under the skin at birth).
I'm all for it.
That's what the Committee of 300 is all about! Or maybe you're one of them...?
that's what the Committee of 300 is all about! or maybe you're one of them...?
I'm all for it.
Everything will be there. Some of it is already here. Wait for it. It'll go to the masses after clinical trials of mind-control chips.
http://habrahabr.ru/post/153047/
http://www.membrana.ru/particle/17612
A grandfather comes to the doctor:
- Doctor, help me, I have a problem: - I can get on the first one, it's OK, the second one is also tolerable, the third one is hard, but I can't get on the fourth one.
- Grandpa, how old are you?
- Seventy-five, my dear!
- Grandpa, I'm 35 and I'm exhausted after the second one.
- What are you talking about?
- Women.
Grandpa:
- I'm talking about the stairs.