Interesting and Humour - page 1049
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I'm going to get something to eat.
yeah, yeah, go have a laugh.
Could it be an accordion?
Moscow indie-rock band Biting Elbows has released a video that has amassed more than 8.5 million views in a few days. Korean rapper Psy gained them more slowly.
The main character of the video is a cameraman with a camera on his head: the viewer looks at the scene as if through his eyes. The plot of the video-record holder is simple. A crowd of people are chasing a man who has stolen a gadget that allows you to move in space from an office. A sea of blood and violence to dynamic music.
Are we having an accordion here, too, apparently?
Micha, I searched the thread a little back and I think I figured out who built your system. By the way, how did it end?
I don't think so.
I don't think so, it has stopped beeping yet, but it is slowing down, it is not going to reboot yet.
... the beeping stopped...