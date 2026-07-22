Interesting and Humour - page 1049

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Mischek:

I'm going to get something to eat.

Yeah, yeah, go have a laugh.
 
abolk:
yeah, yeah, go have a laugh.
Ooh , witness Aristotle ) )) hello.
 
Gangnam Style in Russian
 
1 September 2013. Children walk to school with bunches of snowdrops.
 

Could it be an accordion?

 

Moscow indie-rock band Biting Elbows has released a video that has amassed more than 8.5 million views in a few days. Korean rapper Psy gained them more slowly.

The main character of the video is a cameraman with a camera on his head: the viewer looks at the scene as if through his eyes. The plot of the video-record holder is simple. A crowd of people are chasing a man who has stolen a gadget that allows you to move in space from an office. A sea of blood and violence to dynamic music.

Are we having an accordion here, too, apparently?

 
Micha, I was looking through the thread a little backwards and I think I've figured out who built your system. By the way, how did it end?
 
moskitman:
Micha, I searched the thread a little back and I think I figured out who built your system. By the way, how did it end?

I don't think so.

I don't think so, it has stopped beeping yet, but it is slowing down, it is not going to reboot yet.

 
Mischek:

... the beeping stopped...

Did you do anything or did it stop beeping on its own?
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