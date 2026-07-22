Interesting and Humour - page 1632

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Contender:

It's like you have some kind of complex.

No erotica, no politics, no cats.

Who's got a complex?

 
Mischek:

It's a dog

It's a cat.

 
Mischek:

It's a dog.

This is a cat.

And this is a fish


 

And here's a visual )


 
The 2013 Nobel Prize in economics has been awarded to US scientists Eugene Fama, Lars Peter Hansen and Robert Schiller "for their empirical analysis of asset prices", according to the website of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Their research helps to understand stock prices over long periods of time and make money from the stock market.
 
Mischek:

It's a dog.

It's a cat.

Man, can't you see you can get so many dumb dogs on the internet.

You should give animals a break... There are dogs that are smart and cats, just as there are dogs and cats that are absolute jerks.

So are people.

When my parents' cat was dying, my wife came to relieve his suffering. Bought a bunch of shots and other medical stuff - she's a medic. When we went to my parents' house, the cat was lying practically in agony by the balcony door - he couldn't get to the place where he wanted to die. My wife injected him with something and the cat survived into the evening, even eating by itself. When I had to take my wife home (I couldn't leave the cat alone), I just told him: "Zhirik (that was his name), stay here, wait a while, I'll be back soon, I'll just take Anya home. When I came back, he was lying on the same spot, waiting for me. I came up to him, stroked him, he sighed with relief, put his muzzle on my palm and he started cramping... so he died in my arms waiting for me, looking into my eyes.

It was a long time ago and I still get goosebumps. I buried him, and for a week I went to his grave every night to stop the idiot dogs from digging him up, assholes... I had to sprinkle it all the time. Then I put stones on top of it.

So let's not talk about who's smarter, who's dumber. There are freaks everywhere.

 
artmedia70:

Man, can't you see that you can get so many dumb dogs on the internet.


It can't be.

Otherwise, you would have cited

Andrei dug up a single case somewhere.

 
Mischek:

It can't be.

Otherwise, you would have cited

Andrei dug up a single case somewhere.

Is this a call to action?
 
artmedia70:
Is this a call to action?

- Yeah.

- Are you sure about the draft?

- Exactly ?

- To action?

- Hell, yeah.

- Are you sure?

 

I remember you gave the cat with the mirror as an example:


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