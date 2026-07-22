Interesting and Humour - page 2349
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It's touching...
"Metrowagonmash fires local union activists for refusing to put defective parts on underground cars
Why are the stations in the Moscow metro announced in some cases by a male voice and in others by a female voice?
On the Moscow Metro, if you are travelling towards the city centre, the stations will be announced in a male voice, but when travelling away from the city centre, they will be announced in a female voice. On the circular line, the male voice can be heard when going clockwise, and the female voice - counterclockwise. This is done to facilitate orientation for blind passengers.
In which city do ordinary trams with a door on one side only perform the functions of the metro?
In the 1970s, the difficult transport situation in Volgograd made it necessary to build a metro, but Volgograd was not a "millionaire" city at the time, and it was not entitled to a metro. The way out was found by digging three underground stations under the busiest intersections and running the so-called 'high-speed tram' through them, which ran in tunnels as well as on ordinary streets. An added difficulty was that it was impossible to find trams with doors on both sides of the car. Therefore, to ensure that the tram always arrived at the platform on the right side, the tunnels under the ground were built twisting. A similar speed tram system was built in the Ukrainian city of Krivoy Rog.
Why was the Baku metro station '28 April' renamed '28 May'?
The Baku metro was launched in 1967, and one of the stations was called '28 April' - in honour of the day when Soviet rule was established in Azerbaijan. After the secession of the republic from the Soviet Union, the station was 'upgraded' by exactly one month. It is now called '28 May', in honour of the Republic Day public holiday.
Where is the world's deepest metro station?
The deepest metro station in the world is the Arsenalna station in Kiev. The distance from the station to the ground is 105.5 metres. And the Dnipro station that follows it is a ground station.
How not to thank the Danes?
In Danish, the phrase 'Thank you for everything' ('Tak for alt') is similar in meaning to 'Rest in peace' and is written on gravestones, so it should not be used in thank-you letters.
Which people considered strabismus as one of the signs of beauty?
The Maya considered strabismus one of the signs of beauty. To deliberately develop it, a child was tied a rubber ball at eye level.