Interesting and Humour - page 2879
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Lie on the sofa like it's going to be sold tomorrow.
Good morning.
Who isn't already hooked on Korean rap, welcome:
http://npubop.livejournal.com/3143234.html
1) Врубаете любой подкаст Голос Кореи:
https://golos-korei.podfm.ru/northk/277
2) Параллельно врубаете любой rap sample:
https://soundcloud.com/freehiphopbeatsforyou
3) PROFIT
Who isn't already hooked on Korean rap, welcome:
http://npubop.livejournal.com/3143234.html
Yeah, the Koreans are on fire.)
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page2887#comment_2182317
Yeah, the Koreans rock.)
And Koreans do it too.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Traders Joking
Sergey Golubev, 2014.03.14 12:23
South Korea - Girls' Generation
Girls' Generation is a South Korean girl group formed by S.M. Entertainment in 2007. The nine member group consists of Taeyeon, Jessica, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun.
The age test. Who is it?
The age test. Who is it?