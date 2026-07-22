Interesting and Humour - page 2879

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Обнаружен самый хитроумный вирус для Android
Обнаружен самый хитроумный вирус для Android
  • rg.ru
Сотрудники антивирусной компании Symantec сообщили об обнаружении новой версии мобильного банковского трояна для Android под названием Andriod.Bankosy, которую можно назвать самой хитроумной среди всех существующих. Она практически ничем не отличается от остальных вредоносных приложений, похищающих банковскую информацию, за исключением одной...
 

Lie on the sofa like it's going to be sold tomorrow.

Good morning.

 

Who isn't already hooked on Korean rap, welcome:

http://npubop.livejournal.com/3143234.html

1) Врубаете любой подкаст Голос Кореи:
https://golos-korei.podfm.ru/northk/277
2) Параллельно врубаете любой rap sample:
https://soundcloud.com/freehiphopbeatsforyou
3) PROFIT

 
Serhii Shevchuk:

Who isn't already hooked on Korean rap, welcome:

http://npubop.livejournal.com/3143234.html

Yeah, the Koreans are on fire.)

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page2887#comment_2182317

[Deleted]  
http://rg.ru/2015/12/25/zadacha-site.html
Задача на проверку степени опьянения поставила в тупик пользователей сети
Задача на проверку степени опьянения поставила в тупик пользователей сети
  • rg.ru
Посетители сайта Reddit буквально "сломали голову", пытаясь решить необычный паззл. Задачу обнаружил один из пользователей сервиса в местном баре: найти для нее правильный ответ предлагалось нетрезвым посетителям, которые хотели проверить степень своего опьянения. Как выяснилось, сделать это оказалось не под силу даже многим абсолютно трезвым...
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

Yeah, the Koreans rock.)

And Koreans do it too.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Traders Joking

Sergey Golubev, 2014.03.14 12:23

South Korea - Girls' Generation

Girls' Generation is a South Korean girl group formed by S.M. Entertainment in 2007. The nine member group consists of Taeyeon, Jessica, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun.






 
 

The age test. Who is it?

 
Ihor Herasko:

The age test. Who is it?

Melaphon.
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