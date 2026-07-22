Interesting and Humour - page 1306

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Two neighbours meet on the landing.
- How's it going, Kolya?
- It sucks, I keep getting a pain in my side.
- Show me where.
- Here.
- It's the kidneys.
- Are you a doctor?
- No, a policeman.
 

Vile tendentious mockery of Deutsch )

 

If Rowan Atkinson were to star in The Terminator.

 
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