Interesting and Humour - page 1306
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- How's it going, Kolya?
- It sucks, I keep getting a pain in my side.
- Show me where.
- Here.
- It's the kidneys.
- Are you a doctor?
- No, a policeman.
http://abbccc.tumblr.com/post/55847526638/99-life-hacks-to-make-your-life-easier
Vile tendentious mockery of Deutsch )
If Rowan Atkinson were to star in The Terminator.