Interesting and Humour - page 2616
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http://geektimes.ru/company/smile-expo/blog/249686/
http://geektimes.ru/company/smile-expo/blog/249686/
dollar at 500p, broker miracles
dollar at 500p, broker miracles
and for weeks at 700 !!!
on the month it's almost 800!
and for weeks at 700 !!!
on the month it's almost 800!