Interesting and Humour - page 2616

New comment
 

http://geektimes.ru/company/smile-expo/blog/249686/

Сколько нужно роботов, чтобы притащить кита?
Сколько нужно роботов, чтобы притащить кита?
  • geektimes.ru
Ученые создали миниатюрного робота, способного тащить массу, превышающую его собственную в 2000 раз. Очередная изюминка робототехники от ученых из Стэнфорда. На этот раз разработчики из Лаборатории биометрии и точных манипуляций (Biomimetics and Dextrous Manipulation Lab) умудрились создать 12 граммового робота MicroTug (Микробуксир...
 
Rustamzhan Salidzhanov:

http://geektimes.ru/company/smile-expo/blog/249686/

One 500g is enough for the Zhiguli.
 

dollar at 500p, broker miracles

 
IURII TOKMAN:

dollar at 500p, broker miracles

fantastic
 

and for weeks at 700 !!!

on the month it's almost 800!

 
 
 
 
IURII TOKMAN:

and for weeks at 700 !!!

on the month it's almost 800!

Good terminal - opened on one TF, closed immediately on the other TF.
 
1...260926102611261226132614261526162617261826192620262126222623...4979
New comment