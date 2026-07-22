Interesting and Humour - page 4028

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Vitaly Muzichenko:

Oh, that Petrovich, he made so much noise with one phrase)


I guess so ))))

 
Vladimir Zubov:

Apparently so )))))

And most importantly: he made a noise and went quietly to sleep, and you guys can deal with it however you want =)

 
 
Vitalie Postolache:

SUPER! :)

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Vitaly Muzichenko:

And most importantly: I made a fuss and went to sleep, and you guys can sort it out however you want =)


I'm always with you =)

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Vitaly Muzichenko:

And most importantly: he made a fuss and went quietly to sleep, and you here to sort it out as you like =)


I'm in Kyiv now, Kyiv never sleeps )))

Kyiv never sleeps

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Lilacs are in bloom in Zaporizhzhya (PHOTO)

Thus, residents of the Southern microdistrict photographed a blooming lilac bush, marveling at such anatural anomaly. Also in Sands you can see flowers on the "bride" bushes.



 

https://ria.ru/economy/20170924/1505441114.html

Швейцарская компания начала экспортировать альпийский воздух
Швейцарская компания начала экспортировать альпийский воздух
  • ria.ru
ЖЕНЕВА, 24 сен — РИА Новости, Елизавета Исакова. В Швейцарии начали продавать за границу горный воздух, компания Swiss Alpine Air надеется таким образом обеспечить чистым воздухом наиболее загрязненные города мира, говорится на сайте производителя. "Каждый год туристы приезжают в Швейцарские Альпы, чтобы насладиться бодрящими видами и вдохнуть...
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