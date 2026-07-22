Interesting and Humour - page 4028
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Oh, that Petrovich, he made so much noise with one phrase)
I guess so ))))
Apparently so )))))
And most importantly: he made a noise and went quietly to sleep, and you guys can deal with it however you want =)
SUPER! :)
And most importantly: I made a fuss and went to sleep, and you guys can sort it out however you want =)
I'm always with you =)
And most importantly: he made a fuss and went quietly to sleep, and you here to sort it out as you like =)
I'm in Kyiv now, Kyiv never sleeps )))
Kyiv never sleeps
Lilacs are in bloom in Zaporizhzhya (PHOTO)
Thus, residents of the Southern microdistrict photographed a blooming lilac bush, marveling at such anatural anomaly. Also in Sands you can see flowers on the "bride" bushes.
https://ria.ru/economy/20170924/1505441114.html