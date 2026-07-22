Interesting and Humour - page 1370
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Moscow. 10 August. Intersax.
The Kremlin and the White House have condemned the reluctance of Moscow's acting mayor Sergei Sobyanin to participate in election debates. "The president is extremely surprised that the main candidate does not want to debate with his opponents, " a Kremlin source told Intersax.Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called Sobyanin overnight and asked him about the reasons behind his refusal to debate. Sobyanin refused to talk on the subject and hung up, the government said. The prime minister then called back, but the Moscow mayor's caretaker had already disconnected the phone. "Sobyanin also did not respond to the prime minister's text message, 'Are you asleep?" the White House told Intersax, adding that "debates are a necessary component of any election race. It's a test every candidate has to go through."
Meanwhile, InterSax has learned that Sergei Sobyanin will not only forgo debates: he also has no intention of answering voters' questions. Thus, meetings with citizens will be held in the format of a speech by the acting mayor of Moscow "for 40 minutes", then Sobyanin will get into his motorcade and leave. "We ask Muscovites not to ask Sergei Semenovich any questions, so as not to distract him from his business," said Lyudmila Shvetsova, head of the candidate's public headquarters.
However, the authorities intend to protect Sobyanin, a candidate for mayor of the capital, from "excessive activity of citizens. It is assumed that during the meetings each voter will get a gingerbread man in his mouth. "These are the same branded gingerbread from Sobyanin that we hand out to the opposition," Lyudmila Shvetsova explained.