Interesting and Humour - page 3950

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Question: "You have the abbreviation 'BB' in your comments, is it Bollinger Bends?"

Answer: "No, it's fucking Benjamin Button!)))

 

Monument to Tom the cat in Istanbul/Turkey, who died a year ago


He was fat and must have been fed kebabs.

 

Under "Payments" it's like the movie "The Ring": "YOU HAVE 7 DAYS LATER!!!"))))))

 
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Plastic bottle fence



I've seen a picture of a house made from such bottles.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:


Where did I get to? Yandex - Russia's number 1 search engine. Where did I end up....


I've been reading something like this all day too. Somehow not even interested in what a rap battle is

 
 
 

Shocking new age technology:


 

Turns out there is "GPS-positioned high-frequency trading on the futures exchange" RT translation of the phrase "GPS-basierte Hochfrequenzhandel an Terminbörsen in Betracht".

Original here http://derstandard.at/2000062846768/GPS-Sabotage-kann-Schiffe-auf-falschen-Kurs-schicken

Der Standard: на Чёрном море русские испытывают новое средство против GPS — ИноТВ
Der Standard: на Чёрном море русские испытывают новое средство против GPS — ИноТВ
  • 2017.08.19
  • russian.rt.com
Неважно, смартфон, навигатор или беспилотник — Система глобального позиционирования (GPS) уже давно стала неотъемлемой частью нашей повседневной жизни, пишет Der Standard. Однако ряд прецедентов в Чёрном море показал, что уязвимость сигнала этой системы к посторонним вмешательствам гораздо выше, чем изначально предполагалось, отмечает автор...
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