Interesting and Humour - page 3950
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Question: "You have the abbreviation 'BB' in your comments, is it Bollinger Bends?"
Answer: "No, it's fucking Benjamin Button!)))
Monument to Tom the cat in Istanbul/Turkey, who died a year ago
He was fat and must have been fed kebabs.
Under "Payments" it's like the movie "The Ring": "YOU HAVE 7 DAYS LATER!!!"))))))
Plastic bottle fence
I've seen a picture of a house made from such bottles.
Where did I get to? Yandex - Russia's number 1 search engine. Where did I end up....
I've been reading something like this all day too. Somehow not even interested in what a rap battle is
Shocking new age technology:
Turns out there is "GPS-positioned high-frequency trading on the futures exchange" RT translation of the phrase "GPS-basierte Hochfrequenzhandel an Terminbörsen in Betracht".
Original here http://derstandard.at/2000062846768/GPS-Sabotage-kann-Schiffe-auf-falschen-Kurs-schicken