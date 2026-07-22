Interesting and Humour - page 3586

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Физик объяснил любовь музыкантов к ламповым усилителям
Физик объяснил любовь музыкантов к ламповым усилителям
  • 2017.02.09
  • Владимир Королев
  • nplus1.ru
Дэвид Кипортс из колледжа Миллса (США) экспериментально выяснил отличия звука перегруженных ламповых усилителей от звука полупроводниковых усилителей. Физик проверил устоявшееся мнение о том, что ламповые усилители вносят в основном четные гармоники в сигнал, а в полупроводниковых усилителях оказывается значимый вклад нечетных гармоник...
 

Soon there will be no work left for the bees, drones will carry honey)))

Японские учёные представили беспилотник-пчелу
Японские учёные представили беспилотник-пчелу
  • 2017.02.10
  • Ярослав Рыбаков
  • life.ru
В Японии создали настолько миниатюрный квадрокоптер, что он может садиться на цветы, не повреждая их. Дрон переносит пыльцу с растения на растение, производя опыление не хуже живой пчелы. Новый аппарат разработчики представили в статье, опубликованной журналом Chem. На помощь насекомых-опылителей — прежде всего пчёл — полагается большинство...
 

That's it, the markets are crying.)

Кубанская школьница вывела теорему для выигрышей в лотерее
Кубанская школьница вывела теорему для выигрышей в лотерее
  • 2017.02.10
  • Инна Чайка
  • life.ru
Школьница Валерия Мацокина из Анапы заинтересовалась, как решать задачи, ответ на которые дети раньше находили только способом подбора. Девочка признаётся, что не любит метод подбора и везде ищет математическую закономерность. Она начала работать над простыми детскими задачами, которые решают на школьных олимпиадах. К примеру, сколько нужно...
 
Continuing to promote newbie threads from the English part of the forum.
This thread is opened by a user from the USA and he is crying out for help - "Why am I getting this error and how do I fix it? This is Metatrader 5 MetaEditor.
The thread is serious, and the answer there is that you should probably look to see if the "rev.mq5" file is missing, etc.



Good morning.
 
Sergey Golubev:

Good morning.
It's funny... Your post has the screenshot upside down, and when you open it by clicking it, the legs are down.
 
Sergey Golubev:
Continuing to promote newbie threads from the English part of the forum.
This thread is opened by a user from the USA and he is crying out for help - "Why am I getting this error and how do I fix it? This is Metatrader 5 MetaEditor.
The thread is serious, and the answer there is that you should probably look to see if the "rev.mq5" file is missing, etc.




Good morning.
Andrey Dik:
Funny... Your post has the screenshot upside down, but when you open it by clicking it, the legs are down.
Cool gimmick.
 
This newcomer seems to be a grown man with a family, as the username is dad.
[Deleted]  
What is the formula, how is the expectation of winning calculated in the Tester report?
What is this value?
As I understand it, is it something expressed in time such as time pressure or tsugzwang?)
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
What is the formula, how is the expectation of winning calculated in the Tester report?
What is this value? ...
The mathematical expectation is not a value, but the process of waiting for the moderator to mat.
 
Molten lava flowing from the Piton de la Fournes volcano in the south-east of the Indian Ocean island of Réunion Photo: ReutersMolten lava flowing from the Piton de la Fournes volcano in the south-east of the Indian Ocean island of Réunion Photo: Reuters
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