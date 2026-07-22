Interesting and Humour - page 3586
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Soon there will be no work left for the bees, drones will carry honey)))
That's it, the markets are crying.)
This thread is opened by a user from the USA and he is crying out for help - "Why am I getting this error and how do I fix it? This is Metatrader 5 MetaEditor.
The thread is serious, and the answer there is that you should probably look to see if the "rev.mq5" file is missing, etc.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
why am I getting this error and how do I fix it? It is in metatrader5 editor
Bruce Keys, 2017.02.11 06:43
Good morning.
Good morning.
Continuing to promote newbie threads from the English part of the forum.
This thread is opened by a user from the USA and he is crying out for help - "Why am I getting this error and how do I fix it? This is Metatrader 5 MetaEditor.
The thread is serious, and the answer there is that you should probably look to see if the "rev.mq5" file is missing, etc.
Good morning.
Funny... Your post has the screenshot upside down, but when you open it by clicking it, the legs are down.
What is this value?
As I understand it, is it something expressed in time such as time pressure or tsugzwang?)
What is the formula, how is the expectation of winning calculated in the Tester report?
What is this value? ...